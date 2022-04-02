Back

Man, 22, arrested for allegedly scamming S'pore digital lock company's customers of S$94,000

Multiple police reports were lodged between Mar. 29 and Mar. 31.

Ashley Tan | April 02, 2022, 11:11 AM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Three days after local digital lock company, My Digital Lock Pte Ltd, posted an appeal for information about a former employee who had allegedly scammed the customers and company of S$100,000, the Singapore Police Force arrested a 22-year-old man.

My Digital Lock Pte Ltd had lodged a police report, and even offered a reward of S$5,000 for any information about the former employee.

Arrested on Mar. 31

The police said in a statement that the man allegedly cheated customers into making payments totalling around S$94,000 via PayNow, reported The Straits Times.

Multiple police reports were lodged between Mar. 29 and Mar. 31, ST said.

Victims alleged that the man had collected payment from them for the installation of digital gates, fire-rated doors and the purchase of mattresses, but subsequently did not arrange for the installation.

Police revealed that preliminary investigations show the man is also allegedly involved in other cases of a similar nature, ST reported.

The man will be charged in court on Apr. 2 with cheating. If convicted, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Company experienced their "biggest money run"

My Digital Lock Pte Ltd had previously called out their former employee, named Travis, in a Facebook video, saying that they experienced their "biggest money run" in the history of the company.

The company had urged customers who had purchased products from Travis to contact them immediately.

Travis had allegedly changed his personal bank account name linked to his personal mobile number to "My Digital Lock Pte Ltd" so that customers who transferred him via PayNow would see the company name and think it was a legitimate account.

He would also tell customers that the company does not accept credit cards, and some customers would pay him in cash.

The company shared that many of Travis' victims were the elderly who were neither fluent in English nor IT-savvy.

While Travis was on medical leave for contracting Covid-19, the company received calls from customers demanding purchases that hadn't arrived.

This was when they found out that Travis had allegedly made dealings with customers that were not recorded.

Travis's employment with the company was subsequently terminated.

On Mar. 31, the company put out a photo of Travis without a mask, calling for the public's help in tracking him down in the event that he attempts to flee to either Malaysia or Indonesia.

The company advised customers who had been scammed by Travis to make police reports, and to contact them so the company can complete the installations.

Additionally, the company also said it would continue to investigate all invoices under Travis, having checked up to three months of transactions he had conducted thus far.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from My Digital Lock Pte Ltd / Google Maps

Live performing at F&B outlets is back. How do S'pore musicians & DJs feel about pivoting back?

Musicians and DJs in Singapore tell us how they are preparing to move on from the temporary arrangements that supported them over the past two years.

April 02, 2022, 10:28 AM

Comment: People choosing to keep masks on while outdoors in S'pore is a good sign

'Personal responsibility' in action.

April 02, 2022, 10:10 AM

We ask an expert about the common cold & how to avoid falling sick

Sleep more, stress less.

April 02, 2022, 09:57 AM

S'pore's first cat cafe Neko No Niwa to close after 8 years: 'It was our privilege to have been part of your lives'

We will miss mew.

April 02, 2022, 05:44 AM

Syed Saddiq welcomes S'poreans to visit Muar, a clean city where you can chew gum

Time to travel.

April 01, 2022, 07:31 PM

10 April Fool's pranks from companies in S'pore, rated super honestly

No holds barred.

April 01, 2022, 06:43 PM

Fully-vaccinated travellers allowed to enter South Korea without quarantine

South Korea is also easing some additional restrictions, starting from Apr. 4, for two weeks.

April 01, 2022, 06:42 PM

Temperatures of up to 35°C & thundery showers in S'pore for 1st half of April 2022

You're hot and you're cold, you're yes and you're no.

April 01, 2022, 06:37 PM

Bus driver dead after accident near Joo Koon, 37 passengers taken to hospital

The deceased was one of the bus drivers.

April 01, 2022, 06:13 PM

WHO: New Covid-19 variant 'XE' most transmissible yet, but not a cause for concern yet

The XE variant is said to be more transmissible than BA.2, which is more transmissible than Omicron.

April 01, 2022, 06:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.