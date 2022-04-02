Man, 22, arrested for allegedly scamming S'pore digital lock company's customers of S$94,000

Three days after local digital lock company, My Digital Lock Pte Ltd, posted an appeal for information about a former employee who had allegedly scammed the customers and company of S$100,000, the Singapore Police Force arrested a 22-year-old man.

My Digital Lock Pte Ltd had lodged a police report, and even offered a reward of S$5,000 for any information about the former employee.

Arrested on Mar. 31

The police said in a statement that the man allegedly cheated customers into making payments totalling around S$94,000 via PayNow, reported The Straits Times.

Multiple police reports were lodged between Mar. 29 and Mar. 31, ST said.

Victims alleged that the man had collected payment from them for the installation of digital gates, fire-rated doors and the purchase of mattresses, but subsequently did not arrange for the installation.

Police revealed that preliminary investigations show the man is also allegedly involved in other cases of a similar nature, ST reported.

The man will be charged in court on Apr. 2 with cheating. If convicted, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Company experienced their "biggest money run"

My Digital Lock Pte Ltd had previously called out their former employee, named Travis, in a Facebook video, saying that they experienced their "biggest money run" in the history of the company.

The company had urged customers who had purchased products from Travis to contact them immediately.

Travis had allegedly changed his personal bank account name linked to his personal mobile number to "My Digital Lock Pte Ltd" so that customers who transferred him via PayNow would see the company name and think it was a legitimate account.

He would also tell customers that the company does not accept credit cards, and some customers would pay him in cash.

The company shared that many of Travis' victims were the elderly who were neither fluent in English nor IT-savvy.

While Travis was on medical leave for contracting Covid-19, the company received calls from customers demanding purchases that hadn't arrived.

This was when they found out that Travis had allegedly made dealings with customers that were not recorded.

Travis's employment with the company was subsequently terminated.

On Mar. 31, the company put out a photo of Travis without a mask, calling for the public's help in tracking him down in the event that he attempts to flee to either Malaysia or Indonesia.

The company advised customers who had been scammed by Travis to make police reports, and to contact them so the company can complete the installations.

Additionally, the company also said it would continue to investigate all invoices under Travis, having checked up to three months of transactions he had conducted thus far.

