James Lye is VR Man & photocopy machine as son looks almost exactly like him

Remarks about the uncanny resemblance between children and their parents usually isn't much to shout about.

Unless your father is former Mediacorp heartthrob, James Lye, 52.

The strong resemblance garnered attention when Lye's wife and former actress/host Diana Ser, 49, shared two pictures of herself with the children on Apr. 9.

Clone and photocopier machine

The pictures are nothing out of the ordinary.

Just family portraits that show off their enviable genes.

The first picture shows how 15-year-old Jake towers over Ser and his younger sister, Christy.

Ser and Lye's youngest daughter, Jaymee, joins the trio in the second picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Ser 徐秀盈 (@dianaserlye)

Despite (or perhaps due to) Lye's absence in the pictures, a number of netizens found themselves doing a double-take at the sight of the couple's eldest child.

Some netizens admitted to mistaking Jake for Lye.

A few called him a clone of Lye.

One just flat out declared that the teenager is Lye.

Someone jokingly likened the resemblance to the effects of a photocopier machine, to which Ser expressed her amusement.

Not the first time

This isn't the first time Ser has shared pictures of Jake.

Neither is it the first time someone has pointed out their similarities.

Here is the whole family:

Here's a throwback from when the children were much younger.

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, This is a new job ad. If you’re good atleading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out

Top images via @dianaserlye on Instagram.