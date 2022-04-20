Mandopop singer Della Ding to hold live concert in S'pore on May 20, 2022

Mandopop songstress Della Ding, also known as "Ding Dang", will be performing at a live concert in Singapore on May 20, 2022.

It will be held at 8pm at The Star Theatre at The Star Performing Centre.

Tickets range from S$88 to S$148, excluding an additional S$4 booking fee per ticket.

For the upcoming concert, fans can look forward to songs like:

“I Love Him (我爱他)”, part of the soundtrack of 2009 Taiwanese drama series "Autumn's Concerto"

“I Am A Little Bird (我是一只小小鸟)”, a karaoke favourite; and

"Heart of Palms (手掌心)", which received over a billion views on YouTube

The sale of tickets will be open to the public at 10am on Apr. 23, 2022 via Ticketmaster.

Live Nation members can purchase their tickets a day earlier on Apr. 22, 2022, from 10am to 11:59pm, via the Live Nation's website.

Ding said in a statement, "I am looking forward to meeting all my fans in Singapore and being able to stand again on the stage at The Star Theatre and performing! We will definitely get to enjoy ourselves!”

For more information on the concert, check out Live Nation's website.

The last time the 39-year-old performed in Singapore was on Nov. 16, 2019, in Mandopop musical "An Accident of Love".

Her last concert in Singapore, part of her 10th-anniversary concert tour, was held on Apr. 21, 2018.

The capacity limit for events with more than 1,000 people with masks on has been increased to 75 per cent since March 29.

The Star Theatre can seat up to 5,000 people without safe management measures.

Top images by @della_dingdang on Instagram and Live Nation Singapore.