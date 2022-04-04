Organiser says over 400 pax at anti-death penalty protest at Hong Lim Park on Apr. 3, 2022

Syahindah Ishak

The protest lasted around two hours.

Instead of pushing us to address inequalities and exploitative and oppressive systems that leave people marginalised and unsupported, it makes us the worst version of ourselves. pic.twitter.com/jc9ZrA5wYE — Kirsten Han 韩俐颖 (@kixes) April 4, 2022

Speakers' Corner was closed for two years

According to The Straits Times, the Speakers' Corner at Hong Lim Park had been closed since April 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As stated on the National Parks Board's (NParks') website, applications to hold events at the venue reopened on Mar. 23, 2022 after Singapore announced the gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Applicants must ensure the size of the crowd does not exceed 950 people at a time, according to the application form hosted on the NParks' website.

Speakers' Corner is the only place in Singapore where protests can legally be held.

It is illegal for protests to be conducted anywhere else in Singapore without a police permit.

