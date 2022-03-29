Apex court dismisses appeals by M'sian drug trafficker to challenge death sentence

The Court of Appeal dismissed appeals by convicted Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam on Mar. 29.

This included dismissing Nagaenthran's request for him to be given time to locate psychiatrists to assess him.

Judgement on Mar. 29

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said the case put forward was "baseless and without merit".

This came after the court said it would "come back soon" with a judgement during Nagaenthran's final appeal on Mar. 1.

The court had heard that Nagaenthran was "not competent" to be executed, as it was claimed that he was mentally disabled.

Nagaenthran, 34, appeared in court in a purple prison jumpsuit with his head shaven.

Chief Justice Menon added that the only evidence to show Nagaenthran's mental decline was a "self-serving" affidavit by his former lawyer M. Ravi.

Ravi had speculated that Nagaenthran had the mental age of a person under the age of 18.

Other than that, there was no other admissible evidence.

Chief Justice Menon also said the case put forward was a "stopgap measure" to try to delay the execution.

Family present

Similar to the hearing on Mar. 1, the court's public gallery was again filled with members of the public, and several members of the media, both local and international.

Mothership understands that two of Nagaenthran's family members were present at the hearing presided over by five judges.

Nagaenthran was represented by lawyer Violet Netto, with his previous legal counsel, Ravi, who was also in attendance.

Netto had told the Chief Justice in court previously that Ravi was there to "provide technical support".

Dismissal of appeals that were raised on Mar. 1

Nagaenthran's case was heard by five judges consisting Chief Justice Menon, Justice Andrew Phang, Justice Judith Prakash, Justice Belinda Ang and Justice Chao Hick Tin.

All five judges were in attendance.

Chief Justice Menon delivered the judgement that Nagaenthran's appeals have been dismissed.

In the previous hearing, Nagaenthran's lawyer appealed for a panel of independent psychiatrists to assess their client's mental facilities.

On Mar. 1, Netto told the court that Ravi is presently in contact with "a number of psychiatrists" to look into their availability.

However, this was dismissed by the court of appeals on Mar. 29.

Additionally, Nagaenthran's appeal to start judicial review proceedings to challenge his death sentence was also dismissed.

In response to Mothership's queries, Ravi said he was not sure when Nagaenthran will be hanged.

At the time of writing, Mothership understands that his family members have not been notified of his execution date.

Timeline

The Malaysian was arrested in 2009 at the age of 21.

He had heroin strapped to his thigh.

In 2010, he was given the mandatory death penalty after being convicted of trafficking 42.72g of heroin.

His appeal against conviction and sentence were dismissed in 2011.

In 2017, the High Court found that he did not qualify to be given life imprisonment, after evidence from four psychological and psychiatric experts were considered.

In October 2021, a letter from the Singapore Prison Service to his mother in Ipoh, informing her that the death sentence would be carried out on Nov. 10, was circulated on social media.

Attention then turned to his case.

His former lawyer Ravi made the submission that Nagaenthran had the "mental age" of a person below 18 years old to halt the execution.

The High Court dismissed the bid for permission to start judicial review proceedings to challenge Nagaenthran's death sentence.

Ravi then appealed to the Court of Appeal.

Background

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Ed Lehardi from Google Maps and Ravi MRavi/Facebook