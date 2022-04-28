Back

M'sian Datchinamurthy Kataiah, due to hang in S'pore on Apr. 29, granted stay of execution

Datchinamurthy had represented himself in court.

Low Jia Ying | April 28, 2022, 06:16 PM

A last-minute stay of execution was granted for convicted Malaysian drug trafficker Datchinamurthy Kataiah, who was due to be hung at dawn on Friday, Apr. 29, after a ruling by the Singapore High Court on Apr. 28.

Datchinamurthy had represented himself before the High Court, and later at another appeal hearing at the Court of Appeal.

Ruling nearly overturned

According to local activist Kokila Annamalai, Datchinamurthy was granted a stay of his execution by the High Court.

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) filed an appeal against this ruling, and a hearing at the Court of Appeal was called again at 2:30pm.

The Court of Appeal ruled in Datchinamurthy's favour, and dismissed the appeal lodged by the AGC.

This means that Datchinamurthy's stay of execution remains, and he will not be executed on Apr. 29.

This was confirmed by Singapore lawyer M Ravi in a Facebook post.

Datchinamurthy's basis for calling for a stay on his execution was that he had a pending civil case before the court that is due to be heard on May 20, 2022.

The civil case pertains to death row inmates' prison correspondence being forwarded to the AGC without the inmates' consent.

Background

Datchinamurthy's stay of execution comes off the back of fellow Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam's execution on Apr. 27.

A candlelight vigil was held on Apr. 25 at Hong Lim Park for the imminent executions of the two drug traffickers on death row.

Datchinamurthy was arrested in 2011 for trafficking about 45g of heroin into Singapore, reported AP News.

Top photo via M Ravi/Facebook

