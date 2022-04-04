Comedian wears helmet onstage to present Grammy awards

A comedian wore a helmet to present awards during the Grammys’ Sunday afternoon ceremony in Las Vegas.

Comic Nate Bargatze appeared on stage on April 3 with the head gear in what was an unsubtle reference to the incident at the Oscars where Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage just a week earlier.

"They said comedians have to wear these now at awards shows during the joke parts. It doesn't even cover your face, I think it just focuses where you would hit me," comedian Nate Bargatze said at #GRAMMYs while wearing a helmet, taking a jibe at Will Smith || #GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/RC4COFcgA2 — Abdul Wasey Naik (@WaseyNaik) April 3, 2022

Comedy indeed

Actor LeVar Burton, who hosted the webcast in which most of the day’s Grammys were handed out, said: “Now, I want to warn you all that our next presenter is a comedian, if you know what I mean.”

“So I need to caution everybody, remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourselves. All right?”

Burton then introduced Bargatze as a comic who is “selling out shows across America with clean family-friendly comedy and reaching another milestone today with a nomination for best comedy album”.

Audience laughed, gasped

When Bargatze appeared on stage, there were audible laughs and gasps from the audience.

He then said: "They said comedians have to wear these now at awards shows during the joke parts. It doesn’t even cover your face, I think it just focuses where you would hit me."

"All right, this is stupid, I’ll take it off."

Background

These moments occurred during the making of the Grammys’ three-hour-plus pre-telecast.

The awards show had a second part in the evening scheduled to last three-and-a-half hours on prime time.

Bargatze was nominated for comedy album for his album The Greatest Average American.

Lavell Crawford, Chelsea Handler, Louis C.K., Lewis Black and Kevin Hart were also nominated.

C.K. won eventually with his Sincerely Louis C.K. stand-up special, in which he joked about his sexual misconduct.

He previously won in the same category with his Live at Madison Square Garden album back in 2016.

C.K.'s win caused an uproar as he is thought to have been cancelled after admitting to sexual misconduct accusations in 2017.

