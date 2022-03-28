Will Smith slaps Chris Rock live on stage at 2022 Oscars, drops F-bomb & wins best actor award

American actor Will Smith shocked the world when he confronted comedian Chris Rock live on stage at the 2022 Oscars and slapped him.

Smith, who was nominated for the Academy Award for best actor, appeared to be offended and upset after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

How it happened

Rock was on stage to present the Oscar award for best documentary feature.

Whilst presenting, he made a joke about Jada being in the 1997 film 'G.I. Jane' because of her bald head, and said he was looking forward to a sequel, "G.I. Jane 2".

Jada suffers from an autoimmune disorder called alopecia, which causes hair loss and balding.

After Rock made the joke, Smith went up on stage and slapped Rock. The sound of the slap was picked up by the microphone.

Unclear if staged or not (probably not)

It is unclear if the incident was staged or not. After the slap, Rock said: "Will Smith smacked the sh*t out of me."

Although it appeared to be a joke at first, Smith returned to his seat after the slap and subsequently yelled at Rock, twice: "Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth!"

In the live telecast, the audio was also immediately cut off after the slap occurred.

Here's the moment Chris Rock made a "G.I. Jane 2" joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, "Leave my wife’s name out of your f--king mouth." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kHTZXI6kuL — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

However, the uncensored version still aired in other parts of the world.

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

The uncensored Chris Rock and Will Smith altercation if you lot are interested. Damn what just happened lmao#Oscars pic.twitter.com/TWknqKF7bH — JT  (@J_T__2_2) March 28, 2022

Media reporters in attendance at the Oscars also tweeted that Smith's publicist went to talk to him during a commercial break following the incident.

Will Smith’s publicist came over and talked to him at the last commercial. There was also someone standing next to Jada. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fWrtkOtd1x — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 28, 2022

Some Twitter users also said that actor Denzel Washington appeared to be speaking to Smith after the incident, during a commercial break.

During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side. pic.twitter.com/uDGVnWrSS2 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022

Smith won best actor moments later

About 20 minutes after the incident, Smith won the Oscar for 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' for his performance in King Richard.

The Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yEH5RLzxh2 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

In his acceptance speech, Smith, while crying, apologised to the academy and the other nominees in his category.

He apologized to the audience and the academy, and nothing for you Chris ! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GJCW8sD39n — ⭒ (@dansensolsens) March 28, 2022

He also said: "Love will make you do crazy things."

Will Smith winning best actor at the Academy Awards. 🏆



#Oscars pic.twitter.com/ztUsbUqimL — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) March 28, 2022

However, he seemingly did not apologise to Chris Rock publicly.

"I wanna apologize to the Academy... to all my fellow nominees. ... Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father! ... Love will make you do crazy things."



-- Will Smith while accepting BEST ACTOR at the #Oscars following the shocking moment of him slapping Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/6cY4Qa0Jru — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) March 28, 2022

