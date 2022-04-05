Back

4 young men charged after allegedly using Chivas bottle to randomly hit stranger's head at Clarke Quay

The male victim did not know the assailants who attacked him from behind.

Fiona Tan | April 05, 2022, 12:25 PM

Four men, aged 20 to 22, have been arrested and charged for attacking a 30-year-old man at Clarke Quay on Mar. 20.

Attacked victim randomly with Chivas bottle

According to The Straits Times (ST), the four men involved in the alleged random attack were Dani Zulastri Mohamad Salim, 22, Taitus Wong Wei Zhi, 20, Noor Shah Ryzqa Azman, 20, and Mohamad Amirul Shafi Abdullah, 22.

The male victim Justin Chua Yong Jie was walking to a 7-11 convenience store along Merchant Road alone when he was attacked from behind and allegedly struck with a Chivas glass bottle at around 10:45pm on Mar. 20.

The attack resulted in three long gashes running across Chua's scalp, according to photos seen by Mothership.

Chua's girlfriend, surnamed Low, told Mothership that Chua's wound measured 10cm by 8cm and he lost an excessive amount of blood.

He was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital, where he underwent two operations and required 20 stitches for his three scalp lacerations.

Following the attack, Low said: "He didn't see who it was, and he doesn't remember if he turned around to check. He can't really remember what happened after the attack because it was all so sudden."

After the assailants have been identified by the police, Low confirmed with Mothership  on Apr. 5 that Chua did not know any of the four men who attacked him.

4 men charged

ST wrote that Dani was charged on Apr. 2 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt likely to cause death by using a Chivas glass bottle to Chua's head.

The three other men were charged earlier with the common intention of causing grievous hurt to Chua.

Dani is currently on remand, and the four men are set to return to court soon.

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by means of an instrument used as a weapon in a way that is likely to cause death may face an imprisonment term of up to 15 years, a fine and caning.

Top image courtesy of Low and Google Maps/ Heui Young Joo

