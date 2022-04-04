Back

Heavy traffic at Causeway on Sunday night as M'sians return to S'pore to work

Getting back to normal.

Low Jia Ying | April 04, 2022, 12:58 PM

Snaking lines of traffic were spotted on the Causeway on Sunday night (Apr. 3), the first Sunday that land borders between Singapore and Malaysia fully opened to vaccinated travellers since Apr. 1.

It is believed that the majority of the travellers were Malaysians who had spent the weekend at home after crossing the border on Friday (Apr. 1), and who are now returning to work in Singapore.

Jam continued till 10:30pm

According to 8world, the traffic jam continued till about 10:30pm, with the entirety of the Causeway packed densely with vehicles.

It was also observed that the road from Woodlands to Johor was relatively deserted.

via OneMotoring/8world.

One Facebook user also posted a picture of the packed Causeway on Sunday to Facebook group Complaint Singapore.

The user said the Causeway was "finally busy again" and heard a lot of honking from the cars coming into Singapore.

via Teo Pc/FB.

The situation at the Tuas Second Link, however, was much more peaceful, with very few vehicles spotted, according to 8world.

via OneMotoring/8world.

Less traffic in the evening

According to 8world, the Causeway was less crowded in the evenings, with less than 10 cars spotted at around 6:30pm.

Over at the Tuas Checkpoint, it was observed that there were no cars at all.

Top photo via OneMotoring/8world and Teo Pc/FB

