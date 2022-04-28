Cake Spade opens pink 2-storey flagship cafe at Ann Siang Hill, closes Tanjong Pagar outlet

Homegrown cake shop Cake Spade has opened a pink two-storey flagship cafe at the foot of Ann Siang Hill.

Their store was previously located at 83 Tanjong Pagar Road, which is a seven-minute walk away from their new location.

The brand has been operating at their new location since April 27, 2022.

Cake Spade recently gained attention for their two-dimensional comic cake.

Life in pink

Similar to their old shop, the facade of the new one is painted light pink with darker pink accents and large black capital letters spelling out the store's name.

The pink colour is prevalent inside the store as well with tabletops in white marble or houndstooth pattern for that perfect Instagram shot.

The polka-dotted walls and pink staircase with a green stripe are amongst the Instagrammable spots in the cafe.

Piece of cake

You can't enter a store called Cake Spade and walk out without having any cake.

Of course, the two-dimensional comic cake (S$9.80 per slice) is still available for a limited time at their new store.

Cake prices start from S$8.80 for a slice of Strawberry Tofu Cheesecake to S$15 for a Yellow Smiley Cake.

They also sell brownies, crumbles, pies, and tarts from S$5.60 for a Midnight Brownie to S$9.80 for a Mixed Berries Tart.

Drinks start at S$3 for a babyccino to S$8.50 for a smoothie.

Ice cream (S$4.90) is also available in flavours such as chocolate, mango sorbet, and salted caramel and almonds.

Cake Spade

Address: 283 South Bridge Road Singapore 058832

Opening hours:

11am to 10pm, daily.

Closed on Sundays and public holidays.

Top images by @cakespadesg and @saltyaaron on Instagram.