Catering companies hope self-service buffet lines can be allowed in S'pore again

In case you live under a rock, Singapore moved into DORSCON Yellow two days ago on Apr. 26, 2022.

This meant that most Covid-19 restrictions have been eased, save for the resumption of self-service buffet lines.

Buffets, yes. Self-service buffets, no.

While buffets have resumed since Apr. 12, 2021, they have to be operated in a safe and non-communal setting.

This means eateries offer food under all-you-can-eat basis for a fixed price, but it has to be served in an à la carte basis and by the wait staff.

Self-service is not allowed, even at drinks dispensers or common condiments stations.

This rule applies to catering companies as well, which now have to offer bentos.

This measure has not been lifted even as most Covid-19 restrictions have been loosened two days ago.

Catering companies face manpower crunch

As a result, some catering companies are facing severe manpower crunch, Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News reported.

Firstly, some workers have returned or wish to return home to reunite with their loved ones since borders have reopened.

As Covid-19-related movement restrictions are now eased globally, F&B businesses are also vying for workers as they ramp up operations.

In order to attract hires, some F&B business have even resorted to offering a S$2,000 reward for full-time hires and S$22/hour rate for part timers.

Hope self-service buffet lines can be allowed

The president of Association of Catering Professionals Singapore and Tung Lok Group's Events and Catering Chief Executive Officer, Vincent Phang told the Chinese daily that an application for the resumption of self-service buffet lines was submitted to authorities on Apr. 26, 2022.

There are 88 catering companies in Singapore and about 80 other companies providing similar services, Phang shared with Shin Min.

Phang explained that catering companies depend greatly on large scale events which meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions. The manpower constraint makes it difficult for these companies to deliver their services at these events.

As compared to pre-Covid days, catering companies have experienced a 30 to 40 per cent drop in businesses, he added.

Top image by Ulysse Pointcheval from Unsplash