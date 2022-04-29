Back

Catering companies hope self-service buffet lines can be allowed in S'pore again

Manpower crunch is real.

Zhangxin Zheng | Fiona Tan | April 29, 2022, 02:28 AM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In case you live under a rock, Singapore moved into DORSCON Yellow two days ago on Apr. 26, 2022.

This meant that most Covid-19 restrictions have been eased, save for the resumption of self-service buffet lines.

Buffets, yes. Self-service buffets, no.

While buffets have resumed since Apr. 12, 2021, they have to be operated in a safe and non-communal setting.

This means eateries offer food under all-you-can-eat basis for a fixed price, but it has to be served in an à la carte basis and by the wait staff.

Self-service is not allowed, even at drinks dispensers or common condiments stations.

This rule applies to catering companies as well, which now have to offer bentos.

This measure has not been lifted even as most Covid-19 restrictions have been loosened two days ago.

Catering companies face manpower crunch

As a result, some catering companies are facing severe manpower crunch, Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News reported.

Firstly, some workers have returned or wish to return home to reunite with their loved ones since borders have reopened.

As Covid-19-related movement restrictions are now eased globally, F&B businesses are also vying for workers as they ramp up operations.

In order to attract hires, some F&B business have even resorted to offering a S$2,000 reward for full-time hires and S$22/hour rate for part timers.

Hope self-service buffet lines can be allowed

The president of Association of Catering Professionals Singapore and Tung Lok Group's Events and Catering Chief Executive Officer, Vincent Phang told the Chinese daily that an application for the resumption of self-service buffet lines was submitted to authorities on Apr. 26, 2022.

There are 88 catering companies in Singapore and about 80 other companies providing similar services, Phang shared with Shin Min.

Phang explained that catering companies depend greatly on large scale events which meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions. The manpower constraint makes it difficult for these companies to deliver their services at these events.

As compared to pre-Covid days, catering companies have experienced a 30 to 40 per cent drop in businesses, he added.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Ulysse Pointcheval from Unsplash

'Take a shower, you smell': Orchard Central cafe lashes out at customers who leave negative feedback

The cafe has shared three Instagram posts addressing the situation.

April 28, 2022, 08:38 PM

Cake Spade opens pink 2-storey flagship cafe at Ann Siang Hill, closes Tanjong Pagar outlet

Let them have cake.

April 28, 2022, 06:44 PM

South Korean DJ kicked off American Airlines flight for wearing pants with expletives, took them off in public

She then wore the sweatpants inside out.

April 28, 2022, 06:40 PM

M'sian Datchinamurthy Kataiah, due to hang in S'pore on Apr. 29, granted stay of execution

Datchinamurthy had represented himself in court.

April 28, 2022, 06:16 PM

The top 5 tech skill sets for today's digital age & the importance of Python

Interesting skills to learn.

April 28, 2022, 05:58 PM

CNB reiterates that executed drug trafficker Nagaenthran wasn't intellectually disabled

The Singapore courts judged that the sentenced man knew what he was doing.

April 28, 2022, 05:14 PM

Are these memes painfully relatable? If yes, you might be able to win S$1,000 & more for your labour of love.

If filmmaking is your passion, read on.

April 28, 2022, 05:11 PM

M'sian bakery sells NSFW cakes & other mind-blowing ones

The baker, a 35-year-old woman named Abby, said that it can sometimes take up to eight hours to complete one cake.

April 28, 2022, 04:48 PM

Indonesian startup treats tonnes of plastic waste & sells them as raw materials to make clothes, carpets & bags

Indonesia is the the second largest contributor of ocean plastics in the world.

April 28, 2022, 04:46 PM

Yvonne Lim wins 'Top 10' at Star Awards despite not being in S'pore, thanks everyone for their support

The actress will be back... soon.

April 28, 2022, 04:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.