BoxFan: Modern 'cai png' by ex-hotel restaurant chefs from S$6 - S$12 at Springleaf

You can swap out the rice for Koka noodles, soba, or Romaine lettuce.

Karen Lui | April 08, 2022, 07:31 PM

BoxFan (pronounced fàn, the Chinese word for rice) is an eatery that offers modern 'cai png' and bubble tea.

The people who run the dine-in eatery in Springleaf and cloud kitchen in Tampines include two former hotel restaurant chefs, Ang Shu Rong and Tan Wei Xiang.

According to 8 Days, Ang has worked at Raffles Hotel, Coriander Leaf, and Lo & Behold restaurants like White Rabbit,  Black Swan, and Straits Clan.

Tan previously worked at Mandarin Oriental hotel, Black Swan, and White Rabbit.

Prices start at S$6 for a Crispy Tofu bowl with one base and two toppings of your choice.

Not just rice bowls

Despite the emphasis on rice in the eatery's name, you don't have to pick rice as your base and can choose Koka Noodles, Soba, or Romaine Lettuce instead for no additional charge.

The bowls are priced according to your preferred protein: S$6 for a Crispy Tofu bowl to S$13 for Mentaiko Scallops.

You can also upsize the base or have other add-ons for an additional S$1 each.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Benboy (@benboy93)

Photo by 3VH6uop337 on Google Maps.

Photo by Li Yuan on Google Maps.

If you're in the mood for some pasta, they've recently added Aglio Olio to their offerings.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Box饭 (@boxfansg)

BoxFan also offers small bites ranging from S$4 for Asian Spiced Edamame to S$7 for Grilled Ribeye Cubes.

Salmon Takoyaki (S$5) made with mashed potato instead of flour. Photo by @boxfansg on Instagram.

Vegetable Tempura (S$5) with Signature Milk Tea (S$3.80) and Peach Fizz (S$4.80). Photo by @boxfansg on Instagram.

Bubble tea fans can also get their boba fix at BoxFan with bubble tea prices starting at S$3.80 as well as other various beverages like smoothies.

Biscoff Milk Tea (S$4.80). Photo by Nathan on Google Maps.

Taro MilkBoxFan: Modern 'cai png' by ex-hotel restaurant chefs from S$6 - S$12 at Springleaf. Photo by Liu Junhan on Google Maps.

Their new coffee menu ranges from S$2.50 for an Espresso to S$6.50 for a Biscoffee.

Check out the full menus here:

Image via @boxfansg on Instagram.

Image via Boxfan on Google Maps.

Image via Boxfan on Google Maps.

Image via @boxfansg on Instagram.

Dining space at Springleaf

Photo by Boxfan on Google Maps.

Dine-in customers can have their meals on marble-patterned tabletops while seated in light pink chairs.

Photo by GOH PENG YANG DAVY on Google Maps.

Photo by GOH PENG YANG DAVY on Google Maps.

Photo by GOH PENG YANG DAVY on Google Maps.

It also has a neon lucky cat sign for extra huat-ness.

Photo by GOH PENG YANG DAVY on Google Maps.

Takeaway orders available at Tampines

Those living in the East can pick up takeaway or make food delivery orders from their cloud kitchen at Tampines Mart (9 Tampines Street 32, Tampines Mart, #02-01).

Mala Prawn Bowl with Koka noodles, onsen egg, fried enoki, and sauteéd kale (S$10). Image via @boxfansg on Instagram.

Gong Bao Chicken Bowl with rice/Koka noodles, onsen egg, charred broccoli, and golden Enoki (S$8). Image via @boxfansg on Instagram.

Located on level 2 at Tampines Mart. Photo by @boxfansg on Instagram.

Boxfan

Address: 60 Springside Walk #01-09, The Brooks I Singapore 786020

Opening hours:

11am to 10:30pm, daily.

Closed on Monday.

Top image by Boxfan on Google Maps.

