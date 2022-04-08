BoxFan: Modern 'cai png' by ex-hotel restaurant chefs from S$6 - S$12 at Springleaf

BoxFan (pronounced fàn, the Chinese word for rice) is an eatery that offers modern 'cai png' and bubble tea.

The people who run the dine-in eatery in Springleaf and cloud kitchen in Tampines include two former hotel restaurant chefs, Ang Shu Rong and Tan Wei Xiang.

According to 8 Days, Ang has worked at Raffles Hotel, Coriander Leaf, and Lo & Behold restaurants like White Rabbit, Black Swan, and Straits Clan.

Tan previously worked at Mandarin Oriental hotel, Black Swan, and White Rabbit.

Prices start at S$6 for a Crispy Tofu bowl with one base and two toppings of your choice.

Not just rice bowls

Despite the emphasis on rice in the eatery's name, you don't have to pick rice as your base and can choose Koka Noodles, Soba, or Romaine Lettuce instead for no additional charge.

The bowls are priced according to your preferred protein: S$6 for a Crispy Tofu bowl to S$13 for Mentaiko Scallops.

You can also upsize the base or have other add-ons for an additional S$1 each.

If you're in the mood for some pasta, they've recently added Aglio Olio to their offerings.

BoxFan also offers small bites ranging from S$4 for Asian Spiced Edamame to S$7 for Grilled Ribeye Cubes.

Bubble tea fans can also get their boba fix at BoxFan with bubble tea prices starting at S$3.80 as well as other various beverages like smoothies.

Their new coffee menu ranges from S$2.50 for an Espresso to S$6.50 for a Biscoffee.

Check out the full menus here:

Dining space at Springleaf

Dine-in customers can have their meals on marble-patterned tabletops while seated in light pink chairs.

It also has a neon lucky cat sign for extra huat-ness.

Takeaway orders available at Tampines

Those living in the East can pick up takeaway or make food delivery orders from their cloud kitchen at Tampines Mart (9 Tampines Street 32, Tampines Mart, #02-01).

Boxfan

Address: 60 Springside Walk #01-09, The Brooks I Singapore 786020

Opening hours:

11am to 10:30pm, daily.

Closed on Monday.

Top image by Boxfan on Google Maps.