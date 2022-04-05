Big Bang's comeback single hits 11 million views on YouTube in 15 hours

K-pop boyband Big Bang has made their long-anticipated comeback with single "Still Life" after four years.

In just 15 hours, the rock ballad's music video has gained over 11 million views on YouTube, and has risen to rank #1 under the music category since its release on Apr. 5, 12am.

The song has also topped various music charts globally.

Highest debuts on MelOn 24Hits in the 1st hour of release:



1. @_IUofficial, Celebrity — #18

2. @YG_GlobalVIP, Still Life — #26 [NEW]

3. @_IUofficial, LILAC — #34

4. @BTS_twt, Dynamite — #75

5. @_IUofficial, Coin — #76 — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) April 4, 2022

#BIGBANG’s ‘Still Life’ has the biggest unique listener debut on MelOn in its 1st counting hour since the Chart overhaul, with over +140K ULs. #BIGBANG_StillLife STILL LIFE STILL HERE #빅뱅이_돌아왔습니다 @YG_GlobalVIP — laris/ BIGBANG CHARTS (@jennierubysj) April 4, 2022

In China, Big Bang's "Still Life" was the best-selling song on QQ Music, which limits each account to only one purchase of each song.

Over one million copies of the single were sold within 30 minutes of its release.

"Still Life" by @YG_GlobalVIP is now the FASTEST selling digital single this decade (1M sales in 30 minutes). 🇨🇳 — 🇨🇳China Music Data (@ChinaMusicData) April 4, 2022

Best-selling singles after the ‘No More Mass Buying’ rule in China



1. #BIGBANG Still Life — 1,041,045

2. #LayZhang 东 — 878,585

3. #LISA LALISA — 792,023 — KOREAN SALES (@koreansales_twt) April 4, 2022

Background

The second-generation South Korean boyband made its debut as a five-member band in 2006.

They are known for global hits like "Lies", "Haru Haru" and "Fantastic Baby".

In 2019, member Seungri left the band following the Burning Sun sex scandal.

"Still Life" is their first comeback since the release of their 2018 single "Flower Road", which was meant to be a final farewell before the band went on hiatus to serve their mandatory military service.

T.O.P and G-Dragon completed their military service in July 2019 and October 2019 respectively, while Daesung and Taeyang were discharged in November 2019.

Prior to their comeback, it was also announced that T.O.P would be leaving their agency YG Entertainment to pursue his personal activities while being a part of Big Bang.

