Big Bang announces comeback, T.O.P leaves YG Entertainment

Hello and goodbye.

Fasiha Nazren | February 07, 2022, 04:23 PM

This piece of news has been a long time coming for fans of South Korean boyband Big Bang.

In a press release from YG Entertainment from Feb. 7, the band is said to be making a comeback in Spring 2022 (sometime between March and June).

The agency added that they have recorded the song and are about to film the music video.

This is their first comeback since the release of their 2018 single "Flower Road", which was meant to be a final farewell before the band went on hiatus to serve their mandatory military service.

T.O.P and G-Dragon completed their military service in July 2019 and October 2019 respectively, while Daesung and Taeyang were discharged in November 2019.

T.O.P's departure

Unfortunately, the agency also announced T.O.P's departure from YG Entertainment.

According to Koreaboo, this is what the statement said: "We have also respected T.O.P's opinion that he wanted to expand his personal activities aside from his promotions with Big Bang, and he also discussed it with the other members, who understood."

However, this doesn't necessarily mark the end of the quartet.

The agency added: "If the conditions are right, T.O.P will always be able to participate in Big Bang's promotions."

Since 2006

The second-generation South Korean boyband made its debut as a five-member band in 2006.

They are known for global hits like "Lies", "Haru Haru" and "Fantastic Baby".

In 2019, member Seungri left the band following the Burning Sun sex scandal.

Top image from YG Entertainment.

