Benz Hui claims S'poreans are spoiled by the govt & like to complain

Complaining is a national hobby in Singapore, and even Hong Kong veteran actor Benz Hui agrees.

In a video interview with Lianhe Zaobao, the 73-year-old shared his observations of Singaporeans during his prolonged stay in Singapore due to the pandemic.

Singaporeans are complain kings and queens

Towards the end of the interview, he described himself as someone who speaks his mind, unlike some people who are afraid of doing so.

Without mincing his words, Hui candidly remarked, "Singaporeans have been spoilt by the government and like to complain."

He explained that while people around the world generally complain if someone does not perform well, Singaporeans are more intense and will complain regardless of the situation.

While Hui thinks that appropriate complaints are fine, he said some of them reflect personal opinions and standards even though the subject of the complaint is not necessarily bad.

"That’s not very good, consider changing it," he said.

In comparison to Singaporeans, Hongkongers will also complain, albeit more rationally, Hui remarked. "The welfare isn’t as good in Hong Kong so the locals aren’t pampered," he added.

He feels that Singaporeans are too fortunate, and believes that Hongkongers are not as spoilt as their welfare benefits are not as good as Singapore's.

He suggested that people treat the government better and give them a break.

Almost immediately after he voiced his opinion, however, he acknowledged that such sentiments might not be well-received, saying, “A lot of people will scold me.”

He said his recent observations were made during his prolonged stay in Singapore due to the pandemic.

He previously travelled back and forth between the two cities regularly, and did not stay in Singapore for very long.

Hong Kong doctor friend afraid to see Singaporean patient

He also added that Singaporeans are "too knowledgeable" as compared to Hongkongers.

Hui's friend who works as a doctor in Hong Kong told him that he was afraid of seeing Singaporean patients.

According to Hui, these patients are too knowledgeable to the extent that they would interrogate the doctor about why such medication is prescribed.

Hui explained that the doctor might feel slighted if the patient questioned them in such a manner.

He believed that patients should respect the doctor’s professionalism and judgement.

At this point, Hui becomes self-aware again that some people might get upset as they do not agree with his views.

Baking business started as a hobby

The actor also spoke about how his daughter Charmaine's baking business started in the same interview.

Hui disclosed that they didn't plan to open a café initially.

Charmaine started baking cookies and cakes to pass time as she did not have much to do in Singapore during the pandemic.

Eventually, she baked too many and shared them with the neighbours who enjoyed the bakes and encouraged her to consider selling them.

“Where should we sell them? Outside the front door?” Hui said, expressing his surprise at this unexpected idea.

The neighbours suggested that Charmine sell her bakes online where she found many customers.

“Who knew she would keep baking more and more? She was hogging the entire kitchen,” the proud father shared with a smile.

He continued smiling as he explained how his wife even joked that the family could just consume the baked goods without eating proper meals.

Hui said they decided to rent a shop (and eventually two more) for his daughter to bake so the family can return to the kitchen for their meals.

While rental fees were a little cheaper in this period, they experienced both gains and losses, Hui noted, adding that they had not broken even for the first shop.

Bankroller and "walking signboard"

When asked if he will provide unlimited support for his daughter to open shops, the actor replied incredulously, “Do you really think I print money? Even if I do, I’d need to wait for the ink to dry before using the notes!”

Jokes aside, Hui acknowledged that Charmaine is sensible and knows her limits so he isn’t too worried.

Despite bankrolling the business, Hui humbly insisted he does not do much.

He will find food to eat when he’s hungry but claimed doesn’t know how to cook or interact with customers.

Since he felt bored at home, Hui decided to tag along to the café where he could watch, eat, and play the role of the "walking signboard”.

“If someone turns up and asks to take a picture with me, why not? It also doesn’t require any money,” he shrugged with a smile.

If it’s a choice between acting and running an F&B business, he insisted that he will not pick the latter even if he were “beaten to death”.

He explained that it’s “tough” and cited an example of how his daughter had to help prepare the food when the chef fell sick.

