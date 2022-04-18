Back

Neon-lit, 24-hour private gym for 1-2 pax opens at Bishan, prices at S$3 - S$9/hour

Perfect for taking gym selfies without getting judged.

Lee Wei Lin | April 18, 2022, 11:20 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Private gyms aren't exactly new, but they are still a great idea.

Singapore brand Ark Pod, which recently opened its first outlet in Bishan, is one of the newest players in the market.

It also has one of the most affordable rates, from just S$3 an hour. And yes, the gym is pretty Instagrammable too.

Photo by Ark Pod.

How to book your session

The gym, which is open round the clock, consists of four pods, each furnished with a different set of equipment such as a spin bike, treadmill, dumbbells and squat rack.

Photo by Ark Pod.

Here's how you can book your session with them:

  • Create an account on their site

  • Upload proof that you're fully vaccinated (according to their site, verification takes one to three working days)

  • Access their booking platform, and select the pod(s) and time slot that you want.

You can book as many pods as you like, as long as you have sufficient credits in your account.

Photo by Ark Pod.

Photo by Ark Pod.

This is how much you'll be paying for your workout:

  • 12am to 6am – S$3 per hour

  • 6am to 9am – S$9 per hour

  • 9am to 6pm – S$5 per hour

  • 6pm to 12am – S$9 per hour

Each pod can accommodate a maximum of two people, so you can bring along a gym buddy or a personal trainer.

A spokesperson for the gym tells us that they are working on an app that will include a "personalised workout trainer," which can recommend workouts to suit one's needs and body type, and also provide demonstration and correct your form with video analytics and IoT (internet of things) devices.

Photo by Ark Pod.

Getting to the gym

When we visited Ark Pod incognito, we circled around the HDB block that it's nestled in a number of times before finding this unassuming green door.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

With (literally) no sign indicating what lies behind the door, we had to look up Ark Pod's unit number before we were pretty sure that we were in the right place.

This is the only door that we could locate, and we were unable to enter as it was locked.

Pro tip: you might want to arrive a little earlier during your first visit in case you have trouble finding the entrance, just like us.

Keeping the gym pods clean

In case you're wondering about how icky the equipment will get (after all, it is a gym), disinfecting materials are provided in each pod and users will be asked to clean and pack up after they end their sessions.

Of course, if you're super paranoid, you can also wipe down everything before working out.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ark Move (@arkmove)

The brand's parent company, Ark Move, has plans to expand Ark Pod islandwide—but in the meantime, you can check out their eponymous regular gyms located at Woodleigh, Jurong Spring and West Coast.

They also have a ladies-only gym named Ark Liv at Downtown East.

Ark Pod Bishan

Address: 220 Bishan Street 23 #B1-189, Singapore 570220

Opening Hours: 24/7

Related article

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out?

Top image by Ark Pod.

Men in GrabFood & foodpanda uniforms play football at Choa Chu Kang field

Grab Riders United vs foodpanda FC.

April 18, 2022, 10:31 PM

Indonesian govt appoints 27-year-old pop star as G20 spokesperson

She was appointed on March 31 by Indonesia's communication minister.

April 18, 2022, 09:42 PM

12-year-old girl missing since Apr. 16 night, last seen in Sengkang

Anyone with information can call the police hotline or submit information online.

April 18, 2022, 09:07 PM

S'pore otter family can't enter condo as fat ones keep getting stuck at gate grilles

Eating too much fish.

April 18, 2022, 07:10 PM

S'pore opens 5th desalination plant on Jurong Island

Desalination is a weather-resilient source of drinking water for Singapore.

April 18, 2022, 06:55 PM

10 individuals receive Public Spiritedness Awards for fending off Beach Rd chopper attacker

"I was scared when I saw the injury but there was no time to think," said Wei Chen Xiang, an employee at Zhong Hua Steamboat Restaurant.

April 18, 2022, 06:20 PM

Tampines will be S'pore's 1st town centre with district cooling, to be completed by 2025

The cooling network will reduce emissions equivalent to removing 1,236 cars from our roads.

April 18, 2022, 06:20 PM

S'pore-themed restaurant in Beijing serves 'Malay meat', waitresses wear fake SIA kebaya

Fail.

April 18, 2022, 06:17 PM

Man, 52, jailed 14 years for taking meth & sexually assaulting niece, 6, after showing her porn

His offences only came to light after the girl confided in a hospital counsellor after reporting suicidal thoughts.

April 18, 2022, 06:10 PM

Google & EDB take top 2 spots in S'pore's best employers survey 2022

Good to know.

April 18, 2022, 05:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.