Neon-lit, 24-hour private gym for 1-2 pax opens at Bishan, prices at S$3 - S$9/hour

Private gyms aren't exactly new, but they are still a great idea.

Singapore brand Ark Pod, which recently opened its first outlet in Bishan, is one of the newest players in the market.

It also has one of the most affordable rates, from just S$3 an hour. And yes, the gym is pretty Instagrammable too.

How to book your session

The gym, which is open round the clock, consists of four pods, each furnished with a different set of equipment such as a spin bike, treadmill, dumbbells and squat rack.

Here's how you can book your session with them:

Create an account on their site

Upload proof that you're fully vaccinated (according to their site, verification takes one to three working days)

Access their booking platform, and select the pod(s) and time slot that you want.

You can book as many pods as you like, as long as you have sufficient credits in your account.

This is how much you'll be paying for your workout:

12am to 6am – S$3 per hour

6am to 9am – S$9 per hour

9am to 6pm – S$5 per hour

6pm to 12am – S$9 per hour

Each pod can accommodate a maximum of two people, so you can bring along a gym buddy or a personal trainer.

A spokesperson for the gym tells us that they are working on an app that will include a "personalised workout trainer," which can recommend workouts to suit one's needs and body type, and also provide demonstration and correct your form with video analytics and IoT (internet of things) devices.

Getting to the gym

When we visited Ark Pod incognito, we circled around the HDB block that it's nestled in a number of times before finding this unassuming green door.

With (literally) no sign indicating what lies behind the door, we had to look up Ark Pod's unit number before we were pretty sure that we were in the right place.

This is the only door that we could locate, and we were unable to enter as it was locked.

Pro tip: you might want to arrive a little earlier during your first visit in case you have trouble finding the entrance, just like us.

Keeping the gym pods clean

In case you're wondering about how icky the equipment will get (after all, it is a gym), disinfecting materials are provided in each pod and users will be asked to clean and pack up after they end their sessions.

Of course, if you're super paranoid, you can also wipe down everything before working out.

The brand's parent company, Ark Move, has plans to expand Ark Pod islandwide—but in the meantime, you can check out their eponymous regular gyms located at Woodleigh, Jurong Spring and West Coast.

They also have a ladies-only gym named Ark Liv at Downtown East.

Ark Pod Bishan

Address: 220 Bishan Street 23 #B1-189, Singapore 570220

Opening Hours: 24/7

