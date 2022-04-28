Ang Mo Kio western food stall uses selfies to sell sambal wings & beef sliders on GrabFood because why not

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Muslim-owned western food stall in Ang Mo Kio is going viral for its unique photo choices on GrabFood.

Twitter user @liluzispurt shared a screenshot of Abang Western Power's menu on the food delivery platform, which included two photos that uh, didn't quite match the item names.

grabfood got the best hidden gems bc why is there a selfie on this menu 😭 boleh order abang ke? 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6RDWik4Dv6 — :༅｡.｡༅:*･ﾟﾟ (@liluzispurt) April 26, 2022

Their menu

Lest you think that Abang Western Power's menu is entirely filled with selfies, most of it features professionally shot photos like these:

The epic selfies appear in the Steng Set section of their menu, which notably also lists "abang rice" as one of the components of their Sambal Udang Rice Set.

A very small part of the photo is dedicated to the Spicy Sambal Wing, as the focus of this pic is clearly on the chef's intense gaze shows how focused he is on the food.

On the other hand, the team has clearly given up on showcasing the All Beef Sliders Set with Cheese Fries in this snap.

The photo of the chef, whom we assume is Chef Ameer, is used again for the "Sambal Wing Rice with Achar endorsed by Chef Ameer"—perhaps to show that he really endorses it.

Yes, they serve real food

A quick look on their Instagram shows that Abang Western Power has pretty legit looking food.

Abang Western Power

Address: 340 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, Singapore 560340

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Saturday, 11:30am to 1am

Sunday, 3pm to 1am

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, This is a new job ad. If you’re good atleading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out

Top photos by Abang Western Power.