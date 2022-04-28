Back

Ang Mo Kio western food stall uses selfies to sell sambal wings & beef sliders on GrabFood because why not

Cute.

Lee Wei Lin | April 28, 2022, 10:54 AM

A Muslim-owned western food stall in Ang Mo Kio is going viral for its unique photo choices on GrabFood.

Twitter user @liluzispurt shared a screenshot of Abang Western Power's menu on the food delivery platform, which included two photos that uh, didn't quite match the item names.

Their menu

Lest you think that Abang Western Power's menu is entirely filled with selfies, most of it features professionally shot photos like these:

Photo by Abang Western Power via GrabFood.

The epic selfies appear in the Steng Set section of their menu, which notably also lists "abang rice" as one of the components of their Sambal Udang Rice Set.

Photo by Abang Western Power via GrabFood.

A very small part of the photo is dedicated to the Spicy Sambal Wing, as the focus of this pic is clearly on the chef's intense gaze shows how focused he is on the food.

Photo by Abang Western Power via GrabFood.

On the other hand, the team has clearly given up on showcasing the All Beef Sliders Set with Cheese Fries in this snap.

Photo by Abang Western Power via GrabFood.

The photo of the chef, whom we assume is Chef Ameer, is used again for the "Sambal Wing Rice with Achar endorsed by Chef Ameer"—perhaps to show that he really endorses it.

Photo by Abang Western Power via GrabFood.

Yes, they serve real food

A quick look on their Instagram shows that Abang Western Power has pretty legit looking food.

A post shared by Abang Western Power (@abangwesternpower)

A post shared by Abang Western Power (@abangwesternpower)

A post shared by Abang Western Power (@abangwesternpower)

Abang Western Power

Address: 340 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, Singapore 560340

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Saturday, 11:30am to 1am

Sunday, 3pm to 1am

Top photos by Abang Western Power.

