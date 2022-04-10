NTUC members can get 10% savings at all Kopitiam outlets with FairPrice app by end-2022

As Singapore's core inflation rises to its highest in a decade in the month of March, and food prices continue to rise, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) is looking into ways to help Singaporeans manage daily costs of living better.

Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng shared that a new initiative will be launched across all Kopitiam outlets – which are owned by NTUC – by end 2022, to help keep the costs of cooked food and drinks affordable for union members.

10 per cent savings at Kopitiam outlets

Ng shared that NTUC members and NTUC Link members can get 10 per cent savings when they pay using the NTUC FairPrice app at Kopitiam food courts and coffee shops.

The 10 per cent savings will come in the form of cash discounts and Linkpoints.

The new initative will be progressively rolled out throughout the year, with the aim to launch at all 46 Kopitiam food courts and all drink kiosks in 80 Kopitiam outlets by end 2022.

Ng stated: "So this is, I hope, a significant move that will benefit potentially up to 2.4 million of NTUC members. I hope the 10 per cent will bring some relief on the cost of living pressures from supermarkets, but also now in the cooked food sector as well."

According to Ng, the initiative has already been piloted at two Kopitiam food courts in Singapore.

It was first launched at the Kopitiam Food Hall at Jurong Point in February, followed by Cantine by Kopitiam at Punggol Northshore on Apr. 28.

Ng shared that the initiative is part of NTUC's modernisation efforts, to improve their digital capabilities so they can "serve Singaporeans better".

Greater adoption of the NTUC FairPrice application will also reduce the need to continually top up the stored value in one's Kopitiam physical card, every time one dines out.

How to become eligible for this 10 per cent savings?

Not yet a NTUC member or NTUC Link member?

You can download the FairPrice app and register yourself as a Link member for free to benefit from this new initiative. To find out how to use the app at Kopitiam, click here.

You can enjoy other perks as a Link member too.

Two to five per cent discount for different target groups at FairPrice

Apart from the new 10 per cent savings made available at Kopitiam outlets, Ng added that NTUC will continue to provide everyday savings for different target audiences at its supermarket franchise – NTUC FairPrice.

For example, from Mondays to Wednesdays, discounts of two to three per cent will be offered for the elderly, while CHAS Blue cardholders can enjoy a three per cent discount on items every Thursday.

50 per cent discounts on selected items at FairPrice

From Apr. 28 to May 25, NTUC members and NTUC Link members will also be able to enjoy 50 per cent off four selected items at FairPrice, every week.

According to the press release, each member can only buy up to four units per day of these discounted items, unless otherwise stated.

These include essential commodities, such as rice, noodles, and coffee.

For the first week (Apr. 28 to May 5), items on 50 per cent discount are:

DARLIE Double Action Toothpaste Assorted 180g – 250g

MAGGI Hot Cup Noodles Assorted 59g – 61g

FAIRPRICE Golden Royal Dragon Thai White Fragrant Rice 5kg

COFFEE HOCK 100% Natural Lemongrass/Chrysanthemum 10s

FairPrice will update on the discounted items for the other three weeks in due course.

Top image via NTUC