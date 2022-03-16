Back

Egg prices up in S'pore from S$6.15 to S$7.20 for 30, but should fall again

Maybe time to eat fewer eggs.

Belmont Lay | March 16, 2022, 04:12 PM

Egg prices in Singapore have gone up.

The Straits Times reported that a tray of 30 eggs at two local supermarket chains cost S$7.20, up from S$6.15 a month ago.

Prices of eggs have risen by about 30 per cent since late 2021, ST reported in February 2021.

The price increase is predicted to be short-term, but could stay elevated for a while before stabilising and falling.

The exact duration of elevated prices is not known though.

Reasons for price increase

A few factors have contributed to this price rise, but shortage of eggs is not one of the reasons, ST reported.

The higher costs are due to an overall rise in global inflation, while higher chicken feed prices and logistics costs, such as manpower shortages, are pushing prices upwards and onto consumers.

Singapore gets its eggs from Malaysia, Poland, Thailand, Spain, and Australia.

The supply has been consistent, ST reported, quoting an egg importer.

Local egg farm disease outbreak

There was news of a disease outbreak at a local egg farm in Singapore, but this turned out to be less of a factor than previously reported.

Seng Choon Farm, one of Singapore's three largest egg farms here, saw an outbreak of Newcastle disease.

Newcastle disease is a viral disease among poultry that can cause a temporary drop in hens' egg production.

It is an endemic disease in this region.

It affects the respiratory, nervous and digestive systems of birds.

The disease can be prevented by keeping premises clean and giving the birds vaccinated.

But its spread has resulted in a 40 to 50 per cent drop in egg production at the farm.

Seng Choon Farm typically produces about 600,000 eggs daily, about 10 per cent of Singapore's supply.

The disruption would therefore translate to about a fall in 30,000 eggs per day.

