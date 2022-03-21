Back

Wild boar that injured woman at Yishun caught & 'euthanised humanely'

Yishun Park, which was previously closed to search for the boar, has reopened.

Fiona Tan | March 21, 2022, 05:19 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The wild boar responsible for knocking a woman out onto the ground for 15 minutes at Yishun has been caught on Mar. 20.

According to Today, NParks said the wild boar had been "euthanised humanely for public safety".

12 days after the incident

The wild boar collided with the woman at an open space area in front of Block 846 Yishun Ring Road at Khatib Central some 12 days ago, at around 6:40pm on Mar. 9.

According to an eyewitness at the scene, the collision left the woman on the ground for more than 15 minutes.

According to Singapore Civil Defence Force, she was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for treatment.

Image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook.

Image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook.

CCTV footage that surfaced subsequently showed the wild animal running loose at a nearby shop at Block 848 Yishun Ring Road.

The wild boar almost ran into a second pedestrian, a man who was carrying a toddler in his arms, who managed to scramble aside at the right moment.

Staff from the town council and officers from the National Parks Board (NParks) commenced a search for the wild boar, during which Yishun Park was also temporarily closed off.

Image from Carrie Tan/Facebook.

Wild boar caught on Mar. 20, Yishun Park reopened

Member of Parliament (MP) of Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Faishal Ibrahim announced on Facebook on Mar. 21 that NParks officers have successfully trapped the wild boar on Mar. 20.

He added that residents are able to visit the reopened Yishun Park, and NParks officers are working to remove all the hoardings that were put up to contain the wild boar and ensure the public's safety while it was running loose.

Temporary closure of Yishun Park. Image from Alfred Ong/Facebook.

Faishal said the residents who had encountered the wild boar are recovering well, and thanked NParks and the town council for their hard work, and the public for their understanding.

You can read Faishal's post below:

What to do when you encounter a wild boar?

It is unclear how the wild animal wound up in a populated and urbanised environment like Khatib Central where it is relatively crowded, and wild boars are known to shy away from places with human traffic.

The wild boar could have been conditioned to see people as a source of food due to prolonged feeding and hence it appeared unafraid of entering the crowded residential area.

Some nature lovers were also concerned if the wild boar's appearance in the area is a result of the loss of its natural habitat.

Here are some tips from NParks should you encounter a wild boar in the future.

1. Be calm and move slowly away from the animal. Do not approach or attempt to feed the animal.

2. Keep a safe distance, and do not corner or provoke the animal as it may get aggressive when it feels threatened.

3. If you see adults with young piglets, leave them alone as the adults may be more likely to attack to defend their young.

Past coverage of the incident

Similar incidents previously

Top image from Shin Min Daily News and NParks/Facebook

S$1.99 oysters at VivoCity food court, with minimum purchase of 12 per order

When the world's your oyster.

March 21, 2022, 06:20 PM

Age is just a number: S’pore companies share what senior employees have to offer in the transport & hospitality industry

They also share what they do to support and elevate their employees.

March 21, 2022, 06:00 PM

China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 with 133 people crashes in Guangxi region

It had departed from Kunming City and was bound for Guangzhou City.

March 21, 2022, 05:01 PM

New photos of Amos Yee in U.S. prison emerge online

Looking quite different.

March 21, 2022, 04:36 PM

Male teen, 17, allegedly attempts to molest 15-year-old girl at Yishun HDB block

She resisted and screamed, forcing him to run away.

March 21, 2022, 03:50 PM

Thai man can't afford meal for himself on daughter's birthday, daughter refuses to eat as well

The restaurant was praised for their actions.

March 21, 2022, 02:34 PM

9-month pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after 2-hour wait at NUH A&E, investigations ongoing

The baby was cremated on March 16.

March 21, 2022, 01:49 PM

Songkran Water Festival at Wild Wild Wet S'pore in April 2022

Bringing the Thai experience here.

March 21, 2022, 01:23 PM

Actor Qi Yuwu creates ginseng & goji berry ice cream flavours, available for pre-order at S$56 for 2 pints

A collaboration with local gelato shop Monarchs & Milkweed and refrigerator brand Sub-Zero.

March 21, 2022, 01:20 PM

M'sia truck drivers entering S'pore must show negative Covid-19 test results from Mar. 24 as on-arrival tests end

They are to produce a valid pre-departure test instead.

March 21, 2022, 12:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.