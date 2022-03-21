Wild boar that injured woman at Yishun caught & 'euthanised humanely'

The wild boar responsible for knocking a woman out onto the ground for 15 minutes at Yishun has been caught on Mar. 20.

According to Today, NParks said the wild boar had been "euthanised humanely for public safety".

12 days after the incident

The wild boar collided with the woman at an open space area in front of Block 846 Yishun Ring Road at Khatib Central some 12 days ago, at around 6:40pm on Mar. 9.

According to an eyewitness at the scene, the collision left the woman on the ground for more than 15 minutes.

According to Singapore Civil Defence Force, she was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for treatment.

CCTV footage that surfaced subsequently showed the wild animal running loose at a nearby shop at Block 848 Yishun Ring Road.

The wild boar almost ran into a second pedestrian, a man who was carrying a toddler in his arms, who managed to scramble aside at the right moment.

Staff from the town council and officers from the National Parks Board (NParks) commenced a search for the wild boar, during which Yishun Park was also temporarily closed off.

Wild boar caught on Mar. 20, Yishun Park reopened

Member of Parliament (MP) of Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Faishal Ibrahim announced on Facebook on Mar. 21 that NParks officers have successfully trapped the wild boar on Mar. 20.

He added that residents are able to visit the reopened Yishun Park, and NParks officers are working to remove all the hoardings that were put up to contain the wild boar and ensure the public's safety while it was running loose.

Faishal said the residents who had encountered the wild boar are recovering well, and thanked NParks and the town council for their hard work, and the public for their understanding.

You can read Faishal's post below:

What to do when you encounter a wild boar?

It is unclear how the wild animal wound up in a populated and urbanised environment like Khatib Central where it is relatively crowded, and wild boars are known to shy away from places with human traffic.

The wild boar could have been conditioned to see people as a source of food due to prolonged feeding and hence it appeared unafraid of entering the crowded residential area.

Some nature lovers were also concerned if the wild boar's appearance in the area is a result of the loss of its natural habitat.

Here are some tips from NParks should you encounter a wild boar in the future.

1. Be calm and move slowly away from the animal. Do not approach or attempt to feed the animal.

2. Keep a safe distance, and do not corner or provoke the animal as it may get aggressive when it feels threatened.

3. If you see adults with young piglets, leave them alone as the adults may be more likely to attack to defend their young.

