Back

Wild boar that knocked over woman in Yishun caught on CCTV escaping

Hunt for the wild boar is on.

Belmont Lay | March 10, 2022, 05:23 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A wild boar, likely a male adult described by witnesses to have long tusks, knocked a woman over in Yishun Khatib Central on March 9 at around 6:40pm and escaped.

The wild boar then ran into a glass door of an optical shop, but did not break anything.

It was then subsequently seen making a mad dash to the open air car park to get away, but not before being caught on surveillance camera.

Surveillance footage of wild boar in Yishun

A video put up by Shin Min Daily News on Facebook, likely acquired from a neighbourhood shop in the estate, showed the wild boar running past stunned members of the public, one of whom was carrying a toddler in his arm and narrowly missed getting hit by the animal.

As per the video, the man carrying the toddler had to scramble aside for the wild boar to go past.

Wild boar made everyone step back

The animal's frantic movements also caught the attention of a person in black who had to step back momentarily before doing a double take to observe if the wild boar he saw was real.

One person even popped their head out of the shop to catch a glimpse of the wild boar.

The authorities are now searching for the wild boar who knocked down a woman at an open-air plaza in Yishun.

Background

The presence of the wild boar in the Khatib estate is puzzling as the area is relatively crowded and wild boars are known to shy away from places with human traffic.

The woman who was hit by the wild boar was reported to have fainted for more than 15 minutes before she was conveyed to hospital.

Two wild boars in Bukit Panjang were euthanised after feedback from residents that they were spotted rummaging through rubbish in the neighbourhood.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

2 Ukrainian men defuse bomb with just bare hands & water

The specialists had steady hands, and clearly nerves of steel, despite the active shelling in the region.

March 11, 2022, 10:21 AM

Russian soldiers could freeze to death in convoy of metal tanks due to cold snap in Ukraine

Temperatures could hit -20°C.

March 11, 2022, 03:00 AM

Istana police guards stop traffic for 2 mins to let 16 otters cross road outside Plaza Singapura

VIP otters.

March 11, 2022, 12:59 AM

M'sian politicians argue: S'pore more developed as there’s no Umno-BN. If S'pore had Umno, it'd be more developed.

Singapore drag into Malaysia domestic politics.

March 10, 2022, 07:54 PM

Uniqlo to close all 50 stores in Russia in reversal of decision

Joining the exodus of other internationally well-known companies.

March 10, 2022, 07:48 PM

Thailand to declare Covid-19 endemic from July 2022

The country's government has laid out a four-stage plan to reach endemic status.

March 10, 2022, 07:27 PM

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar may return in 2022

Coming soon.

March 10, 2022, 07:27 PM

Using an electric toothbrush for the first time makes me realise I’ve been brushing my teeth too fast & too rough

Oral care is also part of self-care.

March 10, 2022, 05:58 PM

Mass participation sport events to be safely reintroduced in S'pore in 2022: Edwin Tong

Part of a S$20 million 'Bring Sport Back' programme.

March 10, 2022, 05:55 PM

Government to uphold traditional view of family in policies, reflecting S'pore's societal norms: Masagos on 377A

While societal attitudes are gradually shifting, Masagos reiterated that the "majority value and wish to preserve the traditional family".

March 10, 2022, 05:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.