Wild boar that knocked over woman in Yishun caught on CCTV escaping

A wild boar, likely a male adult described by witnesses to have long tusks, knocked a woman over in Yishun Khatib Central on March 9 at around 6:40pm and escaped.

The wild boar then ran into a glass door of an optical shop, but did not break anything.

It was then subsequently seen making a mad dash to the open air car park to get away, but not before being caught on surveillance camera.

Surveillance footage of wild boar in Yishun

A video put up by Shin Min Daily News on Facebook, likely acquired from a neighbourhood shop in the estate, showed the wild boar running past stunned members of the public, one of whom was carrying a toddler in his arm and narrowly missed getting hit by the animal.

As per the video, the man carrying the toddler had to scramble aside for the wild boar to go past.

Wild boar made everyone step back

The animal's frantic movements also caught the attention of a person in black who had to step back momentarily before doing a double take to observe if the wild boar he saw was real.

One person even popped their head out of the shop to catch a glimpse of the wild boar.

The authorities are now searching for the wild boar who knocked down a woman at an open-air plaza in Yishun.

Background

The presence of the wild boar in the Khatib estate is puzzling as the area is relatively crowded and wild boars are known to shy away from places with human traffic.

The woman who was hit by the wild boar was reported to have fainted for more than 15 minutes before she was conveyed to hospital.

Two wild boars in Bukit Panjang were euthanised after feedback from residents that they were spotted rummaging through rubbish in the neighbourhood.

Follow and listen to our podcast here