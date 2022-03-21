Back

Songkran Water Festival at Wild Wild Wet S'pore in April 2022

Bringing the Thai experience here.

Fasiha Nazren | March 21, 2022, 01:23 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

For the entire month of April, Wild Wild Wet Singapore (WWW) will be hosting the Songkran Water Festival.

For the uninitiated, Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year celebration that falls on Apr. 13.

Called the Songkran Water Fest 2.0, WWW said that this year's celebration is set to be bigger than the previous year.

Songkran Water Festival experiences

Visitors are welcome to bring their own water guns to the water festival.

Alternatively, visitors will be provided with one at various points in WWW.

You can also find 50 water guns floating along Shiok River and Tsunami for guests to use.

With the water guns, visitors can pair up for a five-minute combat in a large inflatable maze to take others down.

Here are other experiences to look forward to:

Cage Dunk Machine

For illustration purposes only. Photo from Wild Wild Wet.

A dunk machine where someone has to take aim to dunk another person into the water.

Slip-N-Slide

For illustration purposes only. Photo from Wild Wild Wet.

A 9m-long slip-and-slide mat that ends in an inflatable water pit.

Water Punisher

For illustration purposes only. Photo from Wild Wild Wet.

Roving water warriors will "fire" water from Water Punisher tanks at the Tsunami pool from 1:15pm to 4:15pm.

Squirt Gun Targets

For illustration purposes only. Photo from Wild Wild Wet.

Shoot down targets with a water gun at the kid-friendly Professor Playground.

Thai food

If you're feeling hungry in between water fights, Ola Beach Club in WWW will have Thai snacks and more for you to bite on.

There are also seven Thai eateries to eat from in Downtown East.

  • Tuk Tuk Cha

  • Kin Kao Young

  • Satay Club Asli Village

  • Sakon Thai

  • Magic Wok Family Restaurant

  • Siam Square Mookata

  • The Basil inn

Weekday passes start from S$19, which includes a S$5 Ola Beach Club voucher.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Songkran Water Fest 2.0

1 Pasir Ris Cl, Singapore 519599

When: Apr. 1 to 30, 2022, from 12pm. Closed on Tuesdays.

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out?

Actor Qi Yuwu creates ginseng & goji berry ice cream flavours, available for pre-order at S$56 for 2 pints

A collaboration with local gelato shop Monarchs & Milkweed and refrigerator brand Sub-Zero.

March 21, 2022, 01:20 PM

M'sia truck drivers entering S'pore must show negative Covid-19 test results from Mar. 24 as on-arrival tests end

They are to produce a valid pre-departure test instead.

March 21, 2022, 12:27 PM

Here’s how I taught my grandma to use 3 apps on her smartphone in a day

6 steps to teaching an old folk new tricks

March 21, 2022, 12:01 PM

Legendary chef Martin Yan, 73, gets lifetime achievement award for making lasting culinary impact

Yan can cook. Yan can also get lifetime achievement award.

March 21, 2022, 04:45 AM

NUS professor, 53, dies after collapsing at home following afternoon run

He exercised regularly.

March 21, 2022, 04:11 AM

S'pore woman joins Ponzi-like e-commerce affiliate business scam group to reveal their tricks over chat

The syndicate starts off giving small rewards and then makes victims pay big money upfront.

March 21, 2022, 02:30 AM

S’pore-based startup makes milk & instant noodles out of underrated, nutritious nuts

Growing the Bambara nuts can help replenish the soil nutrient and possibly revive non-productive lands in the long run.

March 20, 2022, 11:20 PM

Family abandons Bukit Timah glamping staycation after finding mouldy tent, operator refutes claim

The staycation had been booked to celebrate the family's 6-year-old son's birthday.

March 20, 2022, 08:48 PM

S'pore police arrest 8 men, aged 18-30, suspected to be involved in 'Ponzi-like job scams'

Busted.

March 20, 2022, 07:03 PM

Playful chimpanzee throws rock at zoo visitors, its parent takes cane out to whack it

Poor guy.

March 20, 2022, 04:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.