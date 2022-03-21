Songkran Water Festival at Wild Wild Wet S'pore in April 2022

For the entire month of April, Wild Wild Wet Singapore (WWW) will be hosting the Songkran Water Festival.

For the uninitiated, Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year celebration that falls on Apr. 13.

Called the Songkran Water Fest 2.0, WWW said that this year's celebration is set to be bigger than the previous year.

Songkran Water Festival experiences

Visitors are welcome to bring their own water guns to the water festival.

Alternatively, visitors will be provided with one at various points in WWW.

You can also find 50 water guns floating along Shiok River and Tsunami for guests to use.

With the water guns, visitors can pair up for a five-minute combat in a large inflatable maze to take others down.

Here are other experiences to look forward to:

Cage Dunk Machine

A dunk machine where someone has to take aim to dunk another person into the water.

Slip-N-Slide

A 9m-long slip-and-slide mat that ends in an inflatable water pit.

Water Punisher

Roving water warriors will "fire" water from Water Punisher tanks at the Tsunami pool from 1:15pm to 4:15pm.

Squirt Gun Targets

Shoot down targets with a water gun at the kid-friendly Professor Playground.

Thai food

If you're feeling hungry in between water fights, Ola Beach Club in WWW will have Thai snacks and more for you to bite on.

There are also seven Thai eateries to eat from in Downtown East.

Tuk Tuk Cha

Kin Kao Young

Satay Club Asli Village

Sakon Thai

Magic Wok Family Restaurant

Siam Square Mookata

The Basil inn

Weekday passes start from S$19, which includes a S$5 Ola Beach Club voucher.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Songkran Water Fest 2.0

1 Pasir Ris Cl, Singapore 519599

When: Apr. 1 to 30, 2022, from 12pm. Closed on Tuesdays.