Upend your senses at upside down cafe in Katong with furniture attached to the ceilings

Topsy-turvy.

Karen Lui | March 16, 2022, 06:01 PM

Similar to Phuket's Baan Teelanka and Kuala Lumpur's Upside Down House, Singapore now has its very own upside down establishment in the form of a cafe.

Specialising in Malaysia Ipoh white coffee, USD (which stands for Upside Down, obviously) Cafe is located in Katong.

The cafe serves coffee, fruit juices, and a small selection of snacks and brunch items.

Prices start from S$3.50 for a flossy muffin to S$15.50 for a Smoked Salmon Toast.

Inverted interiors

You'd notice that the door and window are oriented upside down, which should clue you in on what to expect inside.

Photo via @usdcafesingapore on Instagram.

Upon entering, the first photo op is right in front of the counter.

Photo by Yeo Choon Kuan (Jackson) on Google Maps.

Confused? Here's how it looks with the counter and furniture in the right orientation.

Photo by Yeo Choon Kuan (Jackson) on Google Maps.

Photo by Yeo Choon Kuan (Jackson) on Google Maps.

Check out other photo ops scattered around the cafe, including the restroom.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by USD Cafe (@usdcafesingapore)

Stay grounded (with coffee)

After you've gone giddy from taking pictures to your heart's content, grab a seat for a break.

Coffee lovers, especially those who appreciate Ipoh white coffee, might want to try a hot Original White Coffee (S$5).

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by USD Cafe (@usdcafesingapore)

They also have white coffee in assorted flavours, namely Cinnamon, Coconut, Matcha, Rosy, Osmanthus, and Jasmine, for S$7.50.

Cinammon white coffee. Photo via @usdcafesingapore on Instagram.

If you're feeling peckish, check out their snacks such as Kaya Butter Toast (S$4 for three slices) and Portuguese Egg tart (S$3.50).

Photo via @usdcafesingapore on Instagram.

Photo by Yeo Choon Kuan (Jackson) on Google Maps.

For something a bit more filling, ask for You Are My Sunshine (S$10) or Croissant with Egg Mayo and Chicken Ham (S$15.50).

You Are My Sunshine. Photo via @usdcafesingapore on Instagram.

Croissant with Egg May and Chicken Ham. Photo via @usdcafesingapore on Instagram.

Check out the full menu here:

Photo via @usdcafesingapore on Instagram.

Did we mention that Pangkor Island Nasi Lemak is also available on the weekends?

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by USD Cafe (@usdcafesingapore)

USD Cafe

Address: 171 East Coast Road, Santa Grand Hotel, #01-05, Singapore 428877

Opening hours:

Monday, Wednesday to Sunday, 9am to 6pm.

Closed on Tuesdays.

Top images via @usdcafesingapore on Instagram and Yeo Choon Kuan (Jackson) on Google Maps.

