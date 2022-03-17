Back

UnaUna: Unagi specialist restaurant opens 3rd outlet in VivoCity, prices from S$12.80

Eight outlet-exclusive unagi dishes will be released.

Karen Lui | March 17, 2022, 11:41 AM

UnaUna, an eatery that specialises in grilled Japanese eel, has soft-launched its new outlet at VivoCity on Mar. 15.

It is their third outlet, after their pre-existing Suntec and Bugis+ outlets.

The brand will also release eight outlet-exclusive unagi dishes.

Eight outlet-exclusive dishes

Photo by UnaUna.

UnaUna freshly grills all their unagi over charcoal with a double-dipping technique, basting them with special in-house sauce and grilling over controlled temperature twice for about ten minutes.

Diners at the new VivoCity outlet can check out the eight outlet-specific dishes featuring their premium-quality eels, including roll sushi.

  • Una Una Kaisen Roll Sushi (S$24.80)

Photo by UnaUna.

  • Unagi Kaisen Roll Sushi (S$19.80)

Photo by UnaUna.

  • Unagi Ikura Don (S$32.80)

Photo by UnaUna.

    • Unagi Hokkaido Pork Hitsumabushi (S$22.80) featuring chargrilled Hokkaido pork belly paired with signature unagi glazed with UnaUna's secret sauce

    Photo by UnaUna.

    • Unagi Salmon Hitsumabushi (S$26.80)

    Photo by UnaUna.

    • Unagi Kagoshima Beef Jyu (S$32.80) featuring Kagoshima’s beef ribeye

    Photo by UnaUna.

    In addition, the VivoCity outlet will also be rolling out an Unagi + Uni and Unagi Mentaiko Don in the near future.

    Dining space

    The dining space at this outlet is inspired by an izakaya with wood and Japanese-style decór elements.

    Artist's impression. Image by UnaUna.

    Artist's impression. Image by UnaUna.

    A total of 70 seats (48 inside and 22 alfresco) are available, and the eatery can accommodate around 50 people with safe distancing measures in place.

    Artist's impression. Image by UnaUna.

    Artist's impression. Image by UnaUna.

    Artist's impression. Image by UnaUna.

    Unagi hitsumabushi

    For the uninitiated, UnaUna's signature dish is the unagi hitsumabushi.

    A speciality dish from Nagoya, unagi hitsumabushi comprises steamed Japanese rice, barbecue grilled eel fillet, thick, sticky, sweet and savoury sauce, and assorted condiments and garnishes.

    You can check out the specific way of eating the dish whereby the dish is divided into quarters:

    • First quarter is eaten as it is

    • Second quarter with accompanying condiments

    • Third quarter with condiments and clear broth

    • Fourth quarter is eaten in the preferred manner amongst the previous three

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Una Una (@unauna.sg)

    UnaUna VivoCity

    Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-94 VivoCity, Singapore 098585

    Opening hours: 11.30am to 10.00pm (Last order at 9.30pm)

    Top images via UnaUna and @bokettokeeps on Instagram.

