Ukrainian farmers confiscate Russian military tanks for fun, hand them over to own fighters

Ukrainian farmers are using their tractors to tow away millions of dollars worth of Russian military hardware.

The different types of confiscated Russian military equipment have been paraded on video on March 7.

#Ukraine: This time Ukrainian farmers helped the army to collect a captured Russian BTR-82A. pic.twitter.com/GWoOFJk1kZ — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) March 7, 2022

They include armoured personnel carriers, battle tanks and missile systems.

The farmers have been dubbed the real “Ukrainian military convoy” as a result.

One commenter on social media quipped: “After 12 days of stealing Putin's tanks, Ukrainian farmers are now unofficially the fifth-largest military in Europe.”

Hand over military equipment to defenders

The farmers have become overnight resistance movement fighters who reportedly hand over military hardware to those fighting back against the Russian invasion.

An earlier video from March 2 showed two tractors towing a Tor missile system worth approximately US$25 million, which used to be Russian military property.

UA News reported that the farmers were helping to deliver the missile system to the Ukrainian military: “The invaders left the equipment on the road and ran away, and our farmers delivered it to our military.

“This air defence system will serve for the benefit of our army and help defeat the Russian invaders.”

Other equipment included BTR-82 armoured personnel carriers, a T-80U battle tank and Soviet MT-LBs.

Use for fun

Some farmers are rumoured to be collecting the equipment for their own enjoyment and as tokens from the war.

The tanks can also be sold for scrap metal or used for land cultivation.

