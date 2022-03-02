Ukrainian farmer seen stealing Russian tank by towing it with tractor

A Ukrainian farmer was seen on video towing what appeared to be a Russian tank with his tractor, in yet another media footage that exposes the wry war humour amidst the Russian invasion.

The video was shared by researcher Arslon Xudosi on Twitter on Feb. 28.

Ukrainian tractor taking a Russian MT-LB. pic.twitter.com/WgJMx26Tb0 — Arslon Xudosi 🇺🇦 (@Arslon_Xudosi) February 27, 2022

The grainy seven-second video showed a person in civilian clothing running after the tank towed by a tractor.

The Daily Star said the tank in the video appeared to be a Russian MT-LB, a multi-purpose fully amphibious auxiliary armoured tracked vehicle from the Soviet-era introduced in the 1950’s.

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko joked that the farmer stole the tank for scraps.

“A bit of humour before toughest talks: farmer steals tank. Scrap metal is very valuable in #Ukraine so people are very excited about all the money they can make by getting hold of enemy weapons #LoveUkraine,” Vasylenko tweeted.

A longer video exists that showed what appeared to be another Russian tank being towed by a tractor.

Comments praised the Ukrainians for their gangster attitude in the face of Russian aggression, as well as maintaining a sense of humour in war time.

