Back

Ukrainian farmer seen stealing Russian tank by towing it with tractor

Wry war humour.

Belmont Lay | March 02, 2022, 03:40 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Ukrainian farmer was seen on video towing what appeared to be a Russian tank with his tractor, in yet another media footage that exposes the wry war humour amidst the Russian invasion.

The video was shared by researcher Arslon Xudosi on Twitter on Feb. 28.

The grainy seven-second video showed a person in civilian clothing running after the tank towed by a tractor.

The Daily Star said the tank in the video appeared to be a Russian MT-LB, a multi-purpose fully amphibious auxiliary armoured tracked vehicle from the Soviet-era introduced in the 1950’s.

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko joked that the farmer stole the tank for scraps.

“A bit of humour before toughest talks: farmer steals tank. Scrap metal is very valuable in #Ukraine so people are very excited about all the money they can make by getting hold of enemy weapons #LoveUkraine,” Vasylenko tweeted.

A longer video exists that showed what appeared to be another Russian tank being towed by a tractor.

@oldrowofficial SOME FARMER JUST STOLE A TANK IN UKRAINE LMAOOOOOOOOO 😂😂😂 #ukraine #fyp #russia ♬ original sound - Old Row

Comments praised the Ukrainians for their gangster attitude in the face of Russian aggression, as well as maintaining a sense of humour in war time.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Funding support for pre-implantation genetic testing to be part of S'pore Govt's approach to raise birth rates

The funding will be part of the Government's strategy for building a more resilient population, which includes building a Singapore that's made for families, said Minister Indranee Rajah.

March 02, 2022, 07:38 PM

Russian military claims it has seized Kherson, city in southern Ukraine

Kherson is located near Crimea.

March 02, 2022, 07:35 PM

Lawrence Wong: Wrong to assume current fiscal rules have led to accumulation of more reserves than necessary

Wong questioned if it was the "right thing" to keep turning to the reserves each time more funds are needed.

March 02, 2022, 07:21 PM

Leong Mun Wai suggests abolishing People's Association & creating new 'Ministry of Resilient Citizens'

Leong explained that this would streamline the current government structure and help to cut cost.

March 02, 2022, 07:09 PM

News anchor with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV wears outfit similar to Ukraine flag

Intentional or coincidental?

March 02, 2022, 06:49 PM

SingPass now available in 4 languages, digital driving licence will be available in-app soon

Time to help your grandparents change their language settings.

March 02, 2022, 06:41 PM

Burmese actor-model Paing Takhon pardoned, no need to serve 3 years jail with hard labour

He was released with three other actors "to participate in nation-building with their art".

March 02, 2022, 06:25 PM

Famed Japanese restaurant Nobu opening in S'pore May 2022

Nice.

March 02, 2022, 06:22 PM

Some 100 UN diplomats walk out as Russian foreign minister starts to speak

They were not going to sit there and take it.

March 02, 2022, 06:06 PM

'Decisive' step to decarbonise S'pore's economy will bring many benefits & new opportunities: Lawrence Wong

Wong said that the green economy would create many good jobs for Singaporeans.

March 02, 2022, 05:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.