Tiger Beer offering free beer from 10:30pm to 10:31pm on Mar. 29 as Covid-19 curbs lifting

[UPDATE on Mar. 28 at 4:45pm: Tiger Beer has released more info about the giveaway, and a map that lists 38 participating bars. The article has been updated accordingly.]

From Mar. 29, 2022, it will be legal to have beer in a bar after 10:30pm.

Tiger Beer is offering free drinks in selected bars to celebrate this development.

Show Tiger Beer's Facebook post at one of 38 participating bars

Tiger Beer has been counting down to the giveaway with daily Facebook posts on Mar. 25, Mar. 26, and on Mar. 27.

"The first minute is on us", said Tiger Beer in its posts.

Tiger Beer has released a map that lists 38 participating bars.

According to the posts, those seeking to claim their free first round of Tiger Beer just need to "show this post at the bar and get ready to celebrate".

They will be able to redeem a free Tiger Crystal or Tiger pint bottle.

Tiger Beer has also been careful to point out that as-yet-unspecified "Terms and Conditions apply".

Here's Tiger Beer's original post, if you're interested to try your luck at placing an order within those precious 60 seconds.

