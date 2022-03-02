World Taekwondo body strips Putin of black belt

Russia president Vladimir Putin has been stripped of his honorary taekwondo black belt by the World Taekwondo body.

World Taekwondo's motto is "Peace is More Precious than Triumph".

It condemned the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, saying the "brutal attacks on innocent lives" violated the sport's values of respect and tolerance.

The governing body said in a statement: "In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Mr. Vladimir Putin in November 2013."

It would also ban the Russian flag and anthem at its events, joining the International Olympic Committee in this regard by putting Russia out of the spotlight.

The personal rebuke compounds the sanctions undertaken by traditionally neutral Switzerland, which has said it is freezing assets belonging to Putin.

Judo federation as well

Another organisation, the International Judo Federation, said on Feb. 27 that it would suspend Putin's status as honorary president and ambassador "in light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine".

FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russian national teams and clubs from competition.

This latest move looks to make a dent on Putin's strongman image.

The Russian leader has frequently appeared in martial arts uniforms, riding a horse shirtless, and playing ice hockey, during carefully orchestrated events to project the image he wants the world to see.

The effects of such sanctions are more symbolic than effective though.

You can watch Putin in judo action in 2000:

Top photo via Getty

