FIFA bans Russia from World Cup

The isolation of Russia continues.

Belmont Lay | March 01, 2022, 02:00 AM

FIFA will ban Russia from taking part in the 2022 World Cup.

The footballing governing body, together with the International Olympic Committee, will come down hard on Russia and stop the country from participating in other major international sports competitions as well.

Such measures will effectively further isolate Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, and put pressure on the Russian leadership domestically and further characterise the war as a deeply unpopular conflict no one wanted, as all aspects of life for ordinary Russians get upended, from banking to grocery shopping to sports participation.

National team and clubs affected

FIFA and UEFA, the European governing body, announced Monday, Feb. 28 (Europe time) that they have banned all Russian national teams and clubs from all competitions "until further notice".

Russia will likely fail to participate in March's World Cup qualifying playoffs, and end its hopes of at making it for this year's international football tournament scheduled to take place in November and December 2022.

IOC's executive board had recommended that sports federations and event organisers "not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions".

FIFA's decision came hours after this announcement.

Belarus also barred from participation

Belarus is also being barred from sports events as it is supporting Russia in the war.

The FIFA-UEFA joint ban would also apply to Russia's women's national team and the 2022 European Championships.

Poland refuses to play Russia

Russia's men's national team was scheduled to play Poland in a World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final on March 24.

The Polish national team announced that they would refuse to play the match following the invasion of Ukraine.

Sweden and the Czech Republic, either of which are supposed to play the winner of the Russia-Poland match, also said they would not play Russia.

FIFA slammed for half-measures initially

FIFA initially responded with the decision that Russia's home games would be moved to neutral venues, with the Russian team playing under the name, "Football Union of Russia" and without the Russian flag or anthem.

FIFA was slammed for these half-measures.

Several national football federations, including U.S. Soccer, joined Poland, Sweden and the Czechs in declaring that their teams would not take the same field as a Russian team.

FIFA said in its subsequent full-fledged ban of Russia: "Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people."

