Man, 33, arrested & to be charged for allegedly attacking 2 people with razor blade in Queenstown

A 33-year-old man had allegedly attacked two people with a razor blade on Monday (Mar. 14) evening at Block 59 Strathmore Avenue.

According to The Straits Times and Today, he was arrested by the police and will be charged on Wednesday (Mar. 16) with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

ST reported that the police had received multiple calls at about 6:20pm on Monday (Mar. 14) regarding the man in question.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man claimed he heard voices in his head telling him to attack people.

The man also has past records with the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), and is traced for consumption of controlled drugs.

Victims sustained injuries

Before he was arrested, the man had injured two people.

One of the victims, a 38-year-old man, suffered lacerations and was conscious when taken to hospital.

The other victim, a 49-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. She refused to be conveyed to the hospital, Today reported.

The razor blade was seized by the police and investigations are ongoing.

A witness, who requested to be identified as Wong, told Mothership that she saw several police cars and around 20 police officers at around 7pm at the block where the incident occurred.

She also shared pictures of the situation at the scene.

One of the pictures showed an area being cordoned off by police tape.

Not related to Buangkok sword case

Although both incidents happened on the same day, the police said that there is no indication this case is related to the Buangkok Square Mall sword case, as reported by ST.

Joan Pereira, Member of the Parliament (MP) in charge of the Henderson–Dawson ward of Tanjong Pagar GRC, uploaded a Facebook post on the same day the incident took place.

She appealed for everyone to "be sensitive when commenting on the incident" as the man who was arrested has a record with IMH.

"It is also a timely reminder for all of us to look out for those around us who may be in need of help," she added.

Top images courtesy of Mothership reader, Wong.