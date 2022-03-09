Back

STB investigating after MBS Badge Lady seen out & about without mask again

Mandy How | March 09, 2022, 05:55 PM

Phoon Chiu Yoke, or MBS Badge Lady, is currently involved in another investigation for an alleged breach of safe management measures.

Phoon, 55, was recently spotted roaming around Orchard without a mask by Xiaxue, who shared the fortuitous encounter with more than half a million followers.

In her Instagram Story on Mar. 7, Xiaxue said she had first approached Phoon to ask if she was the "Badge Lady".

In response, Phoon reportedly glared at her and walked away.

However, a maskless Phoon walked past her again half an hour later, according to Xiaxue.

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), the 37-year-old influencer said she did not intend to post an Instagram Story about the encounter at first.

"Initially I didn't want to post anything, because I didn't want to get her into trouble, but then I felt that she was being quite deliberate, walking just behind the person I was interviewing."

On Mar. 9, Xiaxue gave followers a peek of the scene where Phoon wandered past for the second time, ostensibly during the above-mentioned interview.

Xiaxue could be heard saying in an excerpt of the audio: "What? Oh my god film her film her please, please. Film her please? It's the Badge Lady eh..."

STB investigating

In response to queries from Mothership, Serene Tan, director of Safe Management Measures Operations under the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), said they are aware of the alleged incident, and that investigations are ongoing.

The statement added:

"STB takes a serious view of any breach in Safe Management Measures (SMMs). Members of the public are required to strictly comply with all prevailing SMMs. We will not hesitate to take enforcement action for non-compliance, which may include composition fines or prosecution under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020."

Phoon was not mentioned explicitly.

Top image via Xiaxue's Instagram Stories

