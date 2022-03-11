Back

Who's in & who's out: Top 20 male & female artiste nominees for Star Awards 2022

Fasiha Nazren | March 11, 2022, 02:43 PM

Mediacorp's annual Star Awards is happening on Apr. 24, 2022.

This year's edition will take place at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

And with that, comes a new list of the Top 40 Most Popular Male and Female Artistes, for 20 nominations per category.

Top 40 artistes in 2022

According to Mediacorp, the Top 40 were identified via a poll of 1,000 people representing an equal breakdown across the various age groups of Singapore's population.

The survey was conducted by an accredited market research company.

Here are the female celebs who made it:

Top 20 Most Popular Female Artistes 2022

  1. Aileen Tan

  2. Carrie Wong

  3. Chantalle Ng

  4. Cynthia Koh

  5. Felicia Chin

  6. Hong Hui Fang

  7. Hong Ling

  8. Jesseca Liu

  9. Jin Yin Ji

  10. Lin Mei Jiao

  11. Lina Ng

  12. Liu Ling Ling

  13. Michelle Chia

  14. Paige Chua

  15. Pan Ling Ling

  16. Priscelia Chan

  17. Rebecca Lim

  18. Sheila Sim

  19. Ya Hui

  20. Yvonne Lim

Here's who didn't make the cut from last year's list of 30 nominees:

  1. Ann Kok

  2. Belinda Lee

  3. Bonnie Loo

  4. Chen Ning

  5. Dawn Yeoh

  6. Denise Camillia Tan

  7. Eleanor Lee

  8. He Yingying

  9. Jasmine Sim

  10. Jayley Woo

  11. Ke Le

  12. Kimberly Chia

  13. Mei Xin

  14. Michelle Wong

  15. Tay Ying

Last year saw 30 nominees instead of 20 as Mediacorp combined 2020 and 2021 editions of the ceremony due to the pandemic.

There was therefore a total of 60 popular male and female artistes, up from the usual 40.

This higher number sought to better reflect the number of eligible nominees over two years of production.

And here are this year's new female entries:

  1. Liu Ling Ling

  2. Michelle Chia

  3. Priscelia Chan

  4. Sheila Sim

Top 20 Most Popular Male Artistes 2022

On the other hand, here are your top 20 for male artistes:

  1. Ben Yeo

  2. Brandon Wong

  3. Chen Shu Cheng

  4. Chen Tian Wen

  5. Chua Enlai

  6. Darren Lim

  7. Desmond Tan

  8. Guo Liang

  9. Lee Teng

  10. Marcus Chin

  11. Pierre Png

  12. Pornsak

  13. Rayson Tan

  14. Richard Low

  15. Romeo Tan

  16. Shaun Chen

  17. Xu Bin

  18. Yao Wen Long

  19. Zhang Yao Dong

  20. Zhu Hou Ren

These are the male artistes who didn't make the cut from last year's list of 30 nominees:

  1. Chen Yixi

  2. Dennis Chew

  3. Desmond Ng

  4. Edwin Goh

  5. Henry Thia

  6. Ian Fang

  7. James Seah

  8. Jeffrey Xu

  9. Joel Choo

  10. Joshua Tan

  11. Shane Pow

  12. Zhang Wei

  13. Zheng Geping

  14. Zong Zijie

And this year's new entries:

  1. Ben Yeo

  2. Brandon Wong

  3. Chua Enlai

  4. Lee Teng

Top image from Mediacorp.

