Who's in & who's out: Top 20 male & female artiste nominees for Star Awards 2022

Mediacorp's annual Star Awards is happening on Apr. 24, 2022.

This year's edition will take place at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

And with that, comes a new list of the Top 40 Most Popular Male and Female Artistes, for 20 nominations per category.

Top 40 artistes in 2022

According to Mediacorp, the Top 40 were identified via a poll of 1,000 people representing an equal breakdown across the various age groups of Singapore's population.

The survey was conducted by an accredited market research company.

Here are the female celebs who made it:

Top 20 Most Popular Female Artistes 2022

Aileen Tan Carrie Wong Chantalle Ng Cynthia Koh Felicia Chin Hong Hui Fang Hong Ling Jesseca Liu Jin Yin Ji Lin Mei Jiao Lina Ng Liu Ling Ling Michelle Chia Paige Chua Pan Ling Ling Priscelia Chan Rebecca Lim Sheila Sim Ya Hui Yvonne Lim

Here's who didn't make the cut from last year's list of 30 nominees:

Ann Kok Belinda Lee Bonnie Loo Chen Ning Dawn Yeoh Denise Camillia Tan Eleanor Lee He Yingying Jasmine Sim Jayley Woo Ke Le Kimberly Chia Mei Xin Michelle Wong Tay Ying

Last year saw 30 nominees instead of 20 as Mediacorp combined 2020 and 2021 editions of the ceremony due to the pandemic.

There was therefore a total of 60 popular male and female artistes, up from the usual 40.

This higher number sought to better reflect the number of eligible nominees over two years of production.

And here are this year's new female entries:

Liu Ling Ling Michelle Chia Priscelia Chan Sheila Sim

Top 20 Most Popular Male Artistes 2022

On the other hand, here are your top 20 for male artistes:

Ben Yeo Brandon Wong Chen Shu Cheng Chen Tian Wen Chua Enlai Darren Lim Desmond Tan Guo Liang Lee Teng Marcus Chin Pierre Png Pornsak Rayson Tan Richard Low Romeo Tan Shaun Chen Xu Bin Yao Wen Long Zhang Yao Dong Zhu Hou Ren

These are the male artistes who didn't make the cut from last year's list of 30 nominees:

Chen Yixi Dennis Chew Desmond Ng Edwin Goh Henry Thia Ian Fang James Seah Jeffrey Xu Joel Choo Joshua Tan Shane Pow Zhang Wei Zheng Geping Zong Zijie

And this year's new entries:

Ben Yeo Brandon Wong Chua Enlai Lee Teng

Top image from Mediacorp.