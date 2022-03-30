S$68 for all-day pass to Havelock Rd spa with free flow snacks & beverages from 9am to 6am

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
For S$68, you can lounge at Spa Nes for virtually the entire day (and night) with access to free flow snacks, beverages, and other spa facilities such as a hot pool, cold pool, jacuzzi, and sauna.
Located along Havelock Road, Spa Nes is an overnight spa that offers a space to relax alone or with friends.
S$68 all-day pass
Here are the perks for visitors on the S$68 all-day pass, according to the spa's website:
- VIP lounge with smart television entertainment
- Free flow hot/cold beverages and snacks
- Five-course set meal menu
- Hot pool
- Cold pool
- Jacuzzi
- Sauna
- Steam room
- Rain shower
- Individual keyless locker
- Toiletries
Visitors will the all-day pass can enjoy these facilities from 9am to 6am on the day of their booking.
You can also top-up for add-ons that range from S$10 for 30 minutes in a VIP solo room with a shower to S$68 for 30 minutes of private jacuzzi.
Here are some pictures of the facilities:
A few caveats
However, online reviews have pointed out a few caveats.
More than one Google review pointed out that the hot/cool pool, sauna, and steam room may not be very large.
Furthermore, there might be a queue to enter the pool if there is a crowd. The wait can take quite some time as there is no time limit for visitors to use the pool.
According to another user, the free-flow snacks and drinks are limited to a small selection.
Dishes worth trying include the laksa, popcorn chicken, fries, and eclairs.
Also be prepared "chope" your spot in the sleeping room quickly, especially during peak hours.
A third customer also said they were able to watch Netflix on the televisions there... if they signed in with their Netflix account.
If you're not the sort to nitpick, perhaps you might have a pleasant time like the other customers who enjoyed their time at Spa Nes.
For enquiries or bookings, feel free to contact them via phone at 6732 9888 or WhatsApp.
Spa Nes
Address: 407 Havelock Road Level 2, [email protected] Riverfront Hotel, Singapore 169634
Opening Hours: 9am to 6am, daily
