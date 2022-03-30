S$68 for all-day pass to Havelock Rd spa with free flow snacks & beverages from 9am to 6am

For S$68, you can lounge at Spa Nes for virtually the entire day (and night) with access to free flow snacks, beverages, and other spa facilities such as a hot pool, cold pool, jacuzzi, and sauna.

Located along Havelock Road, Spa Nes is an overnight spa that offers a space to relax alone or with friends.

S$68 all-day pass

Here are the perks for visitors on the S$68 all-day pass, according to the spa's website:

VIP lounge with smart television entertainment

Free flow hot/cold beverages and snacks

Five-course set meal menu

Hot pool

Cold pool

Jacuzzi

Sauna

Steam room

Rain shower

Individual keyless locker

Toiletries

Visitors will the all-day pass can enjoy these facilities from 9am to 6am on the day of their booking.

You can also top-up for add-ons that range from S$10 for 30 minutes in a VIP solo room with a shower to S$68 for 30 minutes of private jacuzzi.

Here are some pictures of the facilities:

A few caveats

However, online reviews have pointed out a few caveats.

More than one Google review pointed out that the hot/cool pool, sauna, and steam room may not be very large.

Furthermore, there might be a queue to enter the pool if there is a crowd. The wait can take quite some time as there is no time limit for visitors to use the pool.

According to another user, the free-flow snacks and drinks are limited to a small selection.

Dishes worth trying include the laksa, popcorn chicken, fries, and eclairs.

Also be prepared "chope" your spot in the sleeping room quickly, especially during peak hours.

A third customer also said they were able to watch Netflix on the televisions there... if they signed in with their Netflix account.

If you're not the sort to nitpick, perhaps you might have a pleasant time like the other customers who enjoyed their time at Spa Nes.

For enquiries or bookings, feel free to contact them via phone at 6732 9888 or WhatsApp.

Spa Nes

Address: 407 Havelock Road Level 2, [email protected] Riverfront Hotel, Singapore 169634

Opening Hours: 9am to 6am, daily

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, This is a new job ad. If you’re good atleading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out

Top images by Spa Nes's Facebook page.