More photos & video emerge of other cars using S'pore underpass for photo shoot

People in Singapore love their cars.

People in Singapore also love to take photos.

As a result, people in Singapore have been taking their cars out for a spin to take photos and end up committing illegal acts, such as stopping in an underpass for a photo shoot.

It was reported that the police are looking into the incident.

However, this was not an isolated incident.

Underpass photo-taking a trend

More photos and a video have emerged online showing other drivers conducting their own shoots in an underpass in Singapore.

Both shoots appear to be at the same underpass but the exact location was not revealed.

The timing of the shoots are also not known.

That specific location appears to be favoured as there are fewer vehicles plying the roads in the vicinity at that time.

Reactions

The two separate posts elicited lively debates on Facebook, with comments primarily from two sides that were divided between people who thought such obstructions should never happen and those who view such conduct as permissible as long as no one got hurt.

Those who take a lighter view of these incidents said it could be a matter of envy, and that those who disagree with the act just want to stop others from doing what they want.

The photos and video are believed to have been taken in the wee hours of the morning when traffic was light with few cars around.

In the incident involving seven Honda Civic cars that the police are looking into, the cars were allegedly parked along a public road that leads to Kheam Hock Road near Lornie Road for a photo shoot on Saturday, March 26.

The time of that incident was also not known, but was likely to have taken place in the wee hours of the morning.

