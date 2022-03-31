Back

Police reports made against Honda Civic cars seen parked in underpass for photo shoot

The rules people willing to break these days for a few photos.

Belmont Lay | March 31, 2022, 01:53 AM

Reports have been lodged against Honda Civic cars allegedly parked along the Sime Road underpass and the Singapore police are investigating.

At least seven cars, which appear to be 1990s models, were allegedly parked along a public road that leads to Kheam Hock Road near Lornie Road for a photo shoot on Saturday, March 26.

The time of the incident is not known, but it is believed to have been in the wee hours of the morning where there were fewer vehicles on the road.

The images were uploaded online on Saturday night.

They showed the cars parked neatly at an angle in the tunnel.

These cars are favoured by car enthusiasts here.

Based on the photos, some of the cars appear modified.

The two lanes in the underpass are a two-way road separated by double white lines.

In one of the photos, several men could be seen taking photos.

A few of the men are seen with young children in their arms.

The photos resulted in online commenters questioning if the drivers even had a permit to carry out the photo shoot at the location at that time, while other comments slammed them for posing as a road hazard to other motorists.

