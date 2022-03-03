No specifics yet on blocking Russian airlines & private planes from Changi Airport: Vivian Balakrishnan

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said he is currently "not in a position to make specific announcements" with regard to the possibility of blocking Russian airlines and private aircraft from Russia from landing at Changi Airport.

In due time

Vivian was responding to a clarification posed by Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament Jamus Lim in Parliament on Mar. 3.

Lim asked: "I wonder if [the Minister for Foreign Affairs] could elaborate on whether Singapore has plans to block Russian airlines and private aircraft from Russia from landing at Changi."

Vivian replied: "I am not in a position to make specific announcements yet. We'll do so in due time."

Grounding of flights into and out of Russia

Singapore's national carrier, Singapore Airlines (SIA), announced on Feb. 28 its suspension of all flights between Changi Airport and Moscow in Russia, citing "operational reasons".

The suspension affects flight numbers SQ362 and SQ361, and will remain until further notice, said SIA.

Separately, the European Union and Canada have banned Russian flights from its airspace on Feb. 27, with the United States following suit on Mar. 1, according to Reuters.

Russia has similarly imposed bans on flights from 36 countries, including all 27 members of the European Union, according to The Straits Times (ST).

While Asian carriers can still fly over the country, many airline carriers, including SIA, said they have avoided travelling over the Russian region's airspace, according to Nikkei Asia.

