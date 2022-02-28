SIA suspends all flights from S'pore to Russia until further notice

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has suspended all flights between Changi Airport and Moscow in Russia with immediate effect until further notice.

The announcement of the suspension of return services was put up on the SIA website on Monday, Feb. 28.

The move affects flight numbers SQ362 and SQ361.

The airlines cited "operational reasons".

The airline apologised to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused.

Those affected will be offered a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.

It advised customers to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline for help for bookings made through travel agents or partner airlines.

