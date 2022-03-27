Back

Swarms of fans stuck outside National Stadium during S'pore vs M'sia due to ticketing system error

The situation was resolved about five minutes after kick-off.

Syahindah Ishak | March 27, 2022, 12:01 AM

Despite Singapore's victory over Malaysia in the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Tri-Nations Series 2022 on Mar. 26, many local football fans had a rather unfortunate start to their evening.

Error in ticketing system

At around 7:45pm, 15 minutes before the game, many football fans queuing to enter the National Stadium were unable to download their e-tickets as there was an error in the SISTIC ticketing system.

Image courtesy of Mothership reader.

Mothership reader was one of the victims of the technical glitch.

Most people gathered at the customer service centre

The reader shared photos and videos of the situation outside the stadium at around 7:50pm, explaining that most of the fans had gathered around Gate 6, where the customer service centre was located.

Image courtesy of Mothership reader.

Image courtesy of Mothership reader.

Image courtesy of Mothership reader.

Still stuck outside when the game started

The fans were still stuck outside the stadium when the match kicked off, causing a number fans to start shouting in anger.

Here are some videos the reader shared with us.

Some also took to Instagram and Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Fortunately, five minutes after kick-off, the fans were allowed into the stadium and the situation came under control.

Gif courtesy of Mothership reader.

Gif courtesy of Mothership reader.

FAS apologises for "unfortunate incident"

At around 8:24pm, as the match was still ongoing, FAS released a statement to say that it was aware of the "major malfunction" with the SISTIC ticketing system.

"We apologise for this unfortunate incident and are working hard to rectify the situation as soon as possible with SISTIC and Sports Hub," it added.

FAS explained that the fans who were stuck outside were able to finally enter the stadium by showing proof of purchase via email or printout.

In July last year, technical difficulties from SISTIC also led to hordes of angry fans, as they were left unable to attend JJ Lin's virtual concert.

SISTIC later said that those affected by the streaming issue will be offered a full refund, followed by a rewatch on a later date.

