S'pore beats the Philippines 2-0 in FAS Tri-Nations Series, 2 wins in 2 matches

Singapore defeated the Philippines in the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Tri-Nations Series 2022 at the National Stadium on Tuesday (Mar. 29) evening.

This is the second win in two matches for the Lions, following their win against Malaysia a few days before.

Singapore 2-0 the Philippines

Singapore's first goal was scored in the first half of the game.

Lions defender Safuwan Baharudin connected with Shahdan Sulaiman's corner kick and headed the ball into the back of the net.

Philippines down to 10 men

In the 39th minute, Philippines defender Diego Bardanca was sent off after receiving his second yellow card, following a tackle on Singapore skipper Hariss Harun.

The Philippines was subsequently down to 10 men.

Late goal from Singapore

Lions substitute Shawal Anuar secured Singapore's win by netting a goal in the 90th minute of the game, after connecting with a lobbed through-ball from captain Hariss.

The game ended with a 2-0 victory to Singapore.

