Back

S'pore beats the Philippines 2-0 in FAS Tri-Nations Series, 2 wins in 2 matches

Nice.

Syahindah Ishak | March 30, 2022, 02:58 AM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore defeated the Philippines in the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Tri-Nations Series 2022 at the National Stadium on Tuesday (Mar. 29) evening.

This is the second win in two matches for the Lions, following their win against Malaysia a few days before.

Singapore 2-0 the Philippines

Singapore's first goal was scored in the first half of the game.

Lions defender Safuwan Baharudin connected with Shahdan Sulaiman's corner kick and headed the ball into the back of the net.

Gif adapted from Mediacorp/YouTube.

Philippines down to 10 men

In the 39th minute, Philippines defender Diego Bardanca was sent off after receiving his second yellow card, following a tackle on Singapore skipper Hariss Harun.

The Philippines was subsequently down to 10 men.

Gif adapted from Mediacorp/YouTube.

Late goal from Singapore

Lions substitute Shawal Anuar secured Singapore's win by netting a goal in the 90th minute of the game, after connecting with a lobbed through-ball from captain Hariss.

Gif adapted from Mediacorp/YouTube.

The game ended with a 2-0 victory to Singapore.

Image via FAS/IG.

You can watch the full highlights from the game here:

Related story

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images via FAS/Instagram.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung launches TikTok account with video on easing of Covid-19 measures

He has gained over 18,000 followers in a few hours.

March 29, 2022, 10:49 PM

S'pore continues to support US military presence in Asia as it's 'critical' to peace in region: PM Lee

The two countries share excellent defence ties.

March 29, 2022, 07:23 PM

Better safe than sorry: People in S'pore share why they still wear masks outdoors

To wear or not to wear?

March 29, 2022, 07:03 PM

Here’s how you can kickstart a new career in the tech industry, according to a Google data analyst

It's much easier than it seems.

March 29, 2022, 06:09 PM

GP linked to 'Healing the Divide' group suspended after allegedly injecting saline instead of Covid-19 vaccine

He is also being investigated for allegedly overcharging patients for the 'vaccine'.

March 29, 2022, 05:37 PM

Chan Chun Sing weighs in on Will Smith's slap, recalls 'good response' from a child he spoke with

Chan used the incident to share his views on how best to respond to bullying or insults.

March 29, 2022, 04:47 PM

Actress Jaime Teo breaks collarbone trying to overtake cyclists at MBS

Get well soon.

March 29, 2022, 04:43 PM

Pink Dot to resume in-person event at Hong Lim Park on June 18 & 19, 2022

The Pink Dot event has not been physically organised for two years.

March 29, 2022, 04:25 PM

20% off all meat & vegetable dishes from 10pm at Haidilao PLQ & VivoCity

One more reason to stay up late.

March 29, 2022, 03:41 PM

S'pore man with engineering degree does slow math: Rolls-Royce had tight 30cm gap to navigate Tiong Bahru lane

He used photographs, corrected them for angles, and applied logic to give spatial dimensions.

March 29, 2022, 03:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.