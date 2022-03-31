Seoul Garden S'pore offers 3 all-you-can-eat promos from S$25++

Did you know that you can have a buffet meal at Korean grill restaurant chain Seoul Garden once more?

Instead of just one offer, there are three promotions to choose from.

Three all you can eat promotions

The restaurant chain announced on Aug. 2021 it will cease its buffet concept, signifying the end of an era for many in Singapore, who grew up gorging themselves silly on the buffet offerings.

But Seoul Garden now offers three all you can eat promotions.

Each promotion comes with unlimited servings of:

Eight meat options ranging from chicken, beef and lamb

Prawns

Namul, sauce, lettuce wrap, and garlic slice

Kimgaru rice

Cold Korean barley tea

Soft drinks options

Tomyum kimchi soup, seafood spicy soup, or non-spicy mushroom soup

Happy Grill Hour from S$25++

The Happy Grill Hour promotion is only available for customers dining in on weekdays from 11:30am to 4pm.

There must be a minimum of two diners, and valid for a dining duration of up to 90 minutes. Other terms and conditions apply.

Students and seniors aged 55 and above who are able to verify their ages can enjoy the promotion at the discounted price of S$19.90++.

Note: The free wagyu karubi promotion period ended on Mar. 20, 2022, according to a Seoul Garden outlet staff who spoke to Mothership.

Happy Grill Hour+ from S$40++

The Happy Grill Hour+ promotion is available all day, everyday for customers dining in.

Unlike the previous promotion, this promotion has more for consumers to choose from, and customers can look forward to three more options of kimchi squid tentacles, salmon fillet, and premium US kalbi beef with unlimited servings.

Additionally, the promotion also comes with either a Budae Jjigae (army stew) or Beoseot Jeongol (mushroom hotpot), which is non-refillable.

Students and seniors aged 55 and above who are able to verify their ages can enjoy the promotion at the discounted price of S$29.9++.

There must be a minimum of two diners, and valid for a dining duration of up to 90 minutes. Other terms and conditions apply.

Note: There will also be no free wagyu karubi as the promotion period ended on Mar. 20, 2022, according to a Seoul Garden outlet staff.

Premium+ Happy Grill from S$45++

Like the previous promotion, the Premium+ Happy Grill promotion is available all day, everyday from now until May 2, 2022.

This promotion also comes with the additional unlimited servings of kimchi squid tentacles, salmon fillet, and premium US kalbi beef.

Apart from this, customers can expect unlimited servings of bulgogi lamb shoulder, premium lamb rack and the banchan platter.

There will also be kimchi tomyum hotpot and one free portion of the wagyu nakaniku for every two diners.

There must be at least two diners for the promotion to apply, for a dining duration of up to 90 minutes. Other terms and conditions apply.

Return of the buffets

There was an overwhelming reaction when Seoul Garden announced that it will be stopping its buffet concept

The response was divided into two camps – those who were sad and those who were simply indifferent.

In response to Mothership's queries, an outlet staff said the Premium+ Happy Grill offer was launched recently, but the Happy Grill Hour and Happy Grill Hour+ was launched some time back.

According to Seoul Garden's Facebook, the restaurant chain started offering the Happy Grill Hour promotion sometime in October 2021, less than two months after it announced that it will pivot to an à la carte menu.

Prior to this, Seoul Garden was offering a variety of bundle sets, sampling platters, and other à la carte options, according to the chain's Facebook page.

The outlet staff told Mothership that she does not know when the Happy Grill Hour and Happy Grill Hour+ promotions will end.

According to Seoul Garden's online menu, the bundle sets and à la carte options are still available.

Seoul Garden

Seoul Garden has seven outlets around Singapore which open from 11:30am to 10:30pm.

For more information, click here.

Unrelated stories you should check out

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, This is a new job ad. If you’re good atleading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out

Top images from @seoulgardensingapore/Instagram and Seoul Garden Facebook