Back

Seoul Garden S'pore offers 3 all-you-can-eat promos from S$25++

More buffet options.

Fiona Tan | March 31, 2022, 05:43 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Did you know that you can have a buffet meal at Korean grill restaurant chain Seoul Garden once more?

Instead of just one offer, there are three promotions to choose from.

Three all you can eat promotions

The restaurant chain announced on Aug. 2021 it will cease its buffet concept, signifying the end of an era for many in Singapore, who grew up gorging themselves silly on the buffet offerings.

But Seoul Garden now offers three all you can eat promotions.

Each promotion comes with unlimited servings of:

  • Eight meat options ranging from chicken, beef and lamb

  • Prawns

  • Namul, sauce, lettuce wrap, and garlic slice

  • Kimgaru rice

  • Cold Korean barley tea

  • Soft drinks options

  • Tomyum kimchi soup, seafood spicy soup, or non-spicy mushroom soup

Happy Grill Hour from S$25++

Image screenshot from Seoul Garden website.

The Happy Grill Hour promotion is only available for customers dining in on weekdays from 11:30am to 4pm.

There must be a minimum of two diners, and valid for a dining duration of up to 90 minutes. Other terms and conditions apply.

Students and seniors aged 55 and above who are able to verify their ages can enjoy the promotion at the discounted price of S$19.90++.

Note: The free wagyu karubi promotion period ended on Mar. 20, 2022, according to a Seoul Garden outlet staff who spoke to Mothership.

Happy Grill Hour+ from S$40++

Image screenshot from Seoul Garden website.

The Happy Grill Hour+ promotion is available all day, everyday for customers dining in.

Unlike the previous promotion, this promotion has more for consumers to choose from, and customers can look forward to three more options of kimchi squid tentacles, salmon fillet, and premium US kalbi beef with unlimited servings.

Additionally, the promotion also comes with either a Budae Jjigae (army stew) or Beoseot Jeongol (mushroom hotpot), which is non-refillable.

Students and seniors aged 55 and above who are able to verify their ages can enjoy the promotion at the discounted price of S$29.9++.

There must be a minimum of two diners, and valid for a dining duration of up to 90 minutes. Other terms and conditions apply.

Note: There will also be no free wagyu karubi as the promotion period ended on Mar. 20, 2022, according to a Seoul Garden outlet staff.

Premium+ Happy Grill from S$45++

Image screenshot from Seoul Garden website.

Like the previous promotion, the Premium+ Happy Grill promotion is available all day, everyday from now until May 2, 2022.

This promotion also comes with the additional unlimited servings of kimchi squid tentacles, salmon fillet, and premium US kalbi beef.

Apart from this, customers can expect unlimited servings of bulgogi lamb shoulder, premium lamb rack and the banchan platter.

There will also be kimchi tomyum hotpot and one free portion of the wagyu nakaniku for every two diners.

There must be at least two diners for the promotion to apply, for a dining duration of up to 90 minutes. Other terms and conditions apply.

Return of the buffets

There was an overwhelming reaction when Seoul Garden announced that it will be stopping its buffet concept

The response was divided into two camps – those who were sad and those who were simply indifferent.

In response to Mothership's queries, an outlet staff said the Premium+ Happy Grill offer was launched recently, but the Happy Grill Hour and Happy Grill Hour+ was launched some time back.

According to Seoul Garden's Facebook, the restaurant chain started offering the Happy Grill Hour promotion sometime in October 2021, less than two months after it announced that it will pivot to an à la carte menu.

Prior to this, Seoul Garden was offering a variety of bundle sets, sampling platters, and other à la carte options, according to the chain's Facebook page.

The outlet staff told Mothership that she does not know when the Happy Grill Hour and Happy Grill Hour+ promotions will end.

According to Seoul Garden's online menu, the bundle sets and à la carte options are still available.

Seoul Garden

Seoul Garden has seven outlets around Singapore which open from 11:30am to 10:30pm.

For more information, click here.

Unrelated stories you should check out

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out?

Top images from @seoulgardensingapore/Instagram and Seoul Garden Facebook

9-month pregnant woman may not have lost baby at NUH's A&E, husband says

The husband said that certain facts had been clarified after several meetings with NUH.

March 31, 2022, 06:04 PM

Woman goes on Facebook Live to sell cheating husband's branded goods

Payback.

March 31, 2022, 05:09 PM

Ex-SIA air stewardess shares economy flight hacks, like 'hidden' drinks menu & free cakes

Pro-tip.

March 31, 2022, 04:52 PM

Woman who lied about 3-yo dying of Covid-19 at KKH given conditional warning by POFMA Office

If she offends again within a 24-month period, she can be prosecuted for the original crime.

March 31, 2022, 04:51 PM

War in Ukraine reveals need for institutions in Asia to help avoid conflict & preserve peace: PM Lee

The war has damaged the international framework for law and order, he said.

March 31, 2022, 04:37 PM

More photos & video emerge of other cars using S'pore underpass for photo shoot

A trend.

March 31, 2022, 04:28 PM

Popular DLLM Lok Lok opens 2nd outlet in Jurong, operates till 4am from Tuesday to Sunday

Fried food at 3am.

March 31, 2022, 04:23 PM

Dog kept in crate in Jurong industrial area, owner says he's secret society member & unafraid of authorities

The dog welfare group said they have lodged reports with the Animal Veterinary Service (AVS) and the police.

March 31, 2022, 02:59 PM

S'poreans going to M'sia, read this: How to fulfil travel requirements

Requirements differ whether you're fully vaccinated or not.

March 31, 2022, 02:28 PM

IKEA S'pore makes paella relatively affordable with S$10.90 chicken paella & S$14.90 seafood paella

Only available on Wednesdays for a limited period.

March 31, 2022, 02:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.