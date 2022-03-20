Back

SDA causes diners' heads to turn by taking photos of measuring tape on ground in Burgs at VivoCity

Just doing his job.

Belmont Lay | March 20, 2022, 01:05 PM

A safe distancing ambassador (SDA) was seen taking his job seriously in Burgs at VivoCity by using a measuring tape to ensure diners were spaced out enough in the eatery.

The SDA, seen in a TikTok video on March 19, had to first lay out the measuring tape, before taking a photo of its length as proof that rules have been followed or broken.

@mulrahmat

sincere question: I thought the safe distancing has been a little relaxed?

♬ original sound - Mul Rahmat

The caption superimposed on the video read: "Is this really necessary?"

Caught diners' attention

In the process of measuring the distance and taking photos, the actions of the SDA caused at least two of the diners to turn their heads to see what was going on.

However, they appeared nonchalant when they realised it was likely a routine inspection.

In-person dining are still subjected to safe management measures.

Taking measurements not new

The lengths SDAs have to go to to ensure safe management measures are carried out were previously highlighted.

One SDA was seen actively using a measuring tape to ensure people were spaced out in an outdoor public setting.

Streamlining of safe management measures not a relaxation of rules

Safe management measures in Singapore were streamlined starting March 15 as the Omicron wave has likely peaked and Covid-19 cases are falling.

The streamlining covers five areas: Group sizes, mask wearing, workplace rules, safe distancing, and capacity limits.

Safe distancing barriers have come down and markings have been removed, as spaces and shelters in public reopened.

Restrictions, such as the blocking-off of public seating areas, have been lifted, given that they do not have a big impact on the spread of the virus.

Safe distancing is no longer required in mask-on settings.

However, the simplifying, streamlining and removing of inconsistencies in rules does not amount to a relaxation of rules, the multi-ministry task force said when it announced the easing of rules on March 11.

