Back

Very civilised Sambar deer gingerly crosses S'pore road

What a rare sight.

Low Jia Ying | March 06, 2022, 11:30 AM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A very lucky family in Singapore was treated to a special sighting of a Sambar deer crossing a road at night.

Sambar deer are rare in Singapore, and were once thought to be extinct here in the 1940s due to poaching and habitat loss.

In a 28-second clip uploaded to the Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Saturday (Mar. 5), the majestic deer can be seen waiting patiently to cross the road before making its way across.

Gingerly crosses road

The family appeared to have spotted the deer from a distance, and stayed back to observe the beautiful creature.

The deer then approaches the side of the road, but pauses just as it is about to cross.

After making sure the coast is clear, it steps foot on the road, and carefully crosses the road.

The deer then runs off into the trees after it reaches the other side.

"We're so lucky!"

Upon witnessing this rare sight, one member of the family exclaims: "We're so lucky!"

And how lucky they really are, as according to one estimate from 2017, there are only 20 Sambar deer known to be on the island.

The video also attracted many envious Singaporeans, who hope to witness a similar sighting one day.

The family also managed to snap some clearer shots of the deer, after it safely crossed the road.

Other Sambar deer sightings

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All photos by Putnorfauzy US/Facebook

Lights seen moving in 'S' shape in sky over Bugis fascinate passers-by

Someone commented that they looked like "a dragon".

March 06, 2022, 11:22 AM

Bukit Batok roast meat stall sells S$0.80 chicken rice from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8

Four-day promotion.

March 06, 2022, 10:21 AM

16,274 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 5

Today's update.

March 05, 2022, 10:48 PM

Russia govt bans Facebook, restricts Twitter & orders independent media not to call the war on Ukraine a war

Spreading 'fake news' about the unprovoked invasion on its smaller neighbour is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

March 05, 2022, 09:31 PM

Josephine Teo addresses questions by Leong Mun Wai & Pritam Singh on government's funding of SPH media

Teo said that the funding was needed to give the local media a chance to succeed.

March 05, 2022, 06:39 PM

Scientists begin analysing mysterious 300-year-old 'mermaid mummy' found in Japan

A bizarre enigma.

March 05, 2022, 06:14 PM

NSman, 25, who died after NS FIT programme was attentive to health, exercised regularly

His mother and sister crossed the border from Johor Bahru for his funeral here.

March 05, 2022, 04:46 PM

Russia declares temporary ceasefire in 2 Ukraine cities to allow civilians to evacuate

Temporary ceasefire.

March 05, 2022, 04:13 PM

Lion City Sailors lose 1-0 to Geylang International, 1st defeat in 21 matches

Shock defeat.

March 05, 2022, 03:32 PM

S'pore sanctions aim to limit Russia's capacity to wage war on Ukraine & undermine its sovereignty

Digital payment token service providers are prohibited from facilitating transactions that could help circumvent the financial measures.

March 05, 2022, 12:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.