Very civilised Sambar deer gingerly crosses S'pore road

A very lucky family in Singapore was treated to a special sighting of a Sambar deer crossing a road at night.

Sambar deer are rare in Singapore, and were once thought to be extinct here in the 1940s due to poaching and habitat loss.

In a 28-second clip uploaded to the Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Saturday (Mar. 5), the majestic deer can be seen waiting patiently to cross the road before making its way across.

Gingerly crosses road

The family appeared to have spotted the deer from a distance, and stayed back to observe the beautiful creature.

The deer then approaches the side of the road, but pauses just as it is about to cross.

After making sure the coast is clear, it steps foot on the road, and carefully crosses the road.

The deer then runs off into the trees after it reaches the other side.

"We're so lucky!"

Upon witnessing this rare sight, one member of the family exclaims: "We're so lucky!"

And how lucky they really are, as according to one estimate from 2017, there are only 20 Sambar deer known to be on the island.

The video also attracted many envious Singaporeans, who hope to witness a similar sighting one day.

The family also managed to snap some clearer shots of the deer, after it safely crossed the road.

Other Sambar deer sightings

All photos by Putnorfauzy US/Facebook