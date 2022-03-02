Russian dumpling restaurant in S'pore hopes people refrain from 'hate speech' on their page

A Russian restaurant in Singapore is urging residents here to be kinder in their words.

Russian couple Vadim Zoubovski and Alena Zubovska run Dumplings.ru in Maxwell Chambers and City Gate.

Vadim was born in Ukraine but currently holds a Russian passport. He moved to Singapore in 2004 with wife Alena because of a job posting.

The couple subsequently stayed on in Singapore and have become permanent residents.

Hate comments

Following the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russian president Vladimir Putin, Dumplings.ru has reportedly received hate comments on the restaurant's social media page.

"We do hope that people can be kinder in their words and refrain from leaving further hate speech in this humble space that we have created," Dumplings.ru's Facebook post read.

The comments are not publicly available at time of writing.

The couple shared that they have close ties with the people in Ukraine.

The post added that the couple have family based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where Russian troops are closing in.

10% of all delivery sales goes to Ukraine

To support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, Dumplings.ru will be donating 10 per cent of all their sales proceeds from deliveries to the cause.

"We started Dumplings.ru with the intention to share the love that we have for our family dishes with everyone here—a place where people can come together to celebrate food in a cosy environment in spite of our cultural differences."

Besides dumplings, the restaurant also offers soups, salads, and main dishes like meats and stews.

Top image via Dumplings.ru/Facebook