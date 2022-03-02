Back

65km-long convoy of Russian tanks & troops only 27km away from Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Satellite images show the Russians are going to demonstrate their overwhelming military might.

Belmont Lay | March 02, 2022, 04:27 AM

Russian troops and military hardware are making their slow but steady march into the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv following six days of bombardment, BBC reported.

Satellite images show Russian advance

Satellite images have revealed clearly that a Russian armoured convoy of tanks and troops stretching some 65km (40 miles) long is only about 27km away from Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on March 1.

The invasion that started on Feb. 24 saw numerous reports stating that the Ukrainians have been putting up a tough fight, with their armed resistance by combat forces and civilians doing damage to Russian troops and morale.

A foreboding story

But the sharp images shot from way overhead tell a foreboding story.

Even though Ukrainians have the support of the world, the pace of the Russian progress to the capital of the invaded is almost certain -- albeit slow.

It also showed that whatever Russia failed to achieve with its first strikes on Ukraine and its people in the first week, it will aim to overcome with overwhelming firepower and boots on the ground in the following weeks.

Ukrainians left to fend for themselves

While the rest of the world literally watches, Ukraine can only save itself.

Its soldiers and civilians are being armed by Western militaries, but on the ground, they are on their own, left to fend for themselves.

The Western world has stopped short of interfering by sending its troops, primarily to avoid an even more major conflict that would suck other countries into the fight, with the real likelihood that the ensuing conflagration turning into a planetary threat to all.

Air sirens

The air raid sirens in Ukraine have been on loop, BBC reported as well, signalling that shelling has not stopped in cities and might have become worse.

The sirens are also a way to keep Ukrainians in the know, where the wailing sound is both unwelcomed and welcomed.

Unwelcomed because it means more air strikes are coming.

Welcomed because hearing it means you are still alive.

"Doomscrolling"

And staying in the know has its pros and cons.

Communication devices are still up and running for ordinary Ukrainians, with the internet infrastructure still intact -- but maybe not for long, the same way, food and fresh water can run out.

They can contact friends and family in other cities for now to update one another on what is happening and keeping one another abreast of their latest developments.

Ukrainian youths, BBC mentioned, are finding out about the Russians' advancement via TikTok -- in an activity that has been described as "doomscrolling".

But what they are finding out minute by minute can only add to their dread.

The regional centre of Kherson, to the south, has been encircled by Russian forces, they learned.

Top photo via Maxar Technologies

