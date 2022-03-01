Russian soldier's last texts to mom before dying in Ukraine: I'm scared. They call us fascists. Mama, this is so hard.

Ukrainian United Nations ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya read text messages between a fallen Russian soldier and his mother in front of the U.N. General Assembly on Monday, Feb. 28 (New York time).

Kyslytsya said the soldier was killed several moments after the exchange of text messages.

He did not identify the soldier or explain how he obtained the screen shots supposedly from the smart phone of the fallen soldier.

The Ukrainian ambassador held up a printout of "an actual screenshot from someone who is dead already", and proceeded to read from it.

What texts said

Kyslytsya delivered his speech to the General Assembly in English.

But he read the messages in the original Russian.

A translation of the text messages can be read here:

Mother: Why has it been so long since you responded? Are you really in training exercises?

Son: Mama, I'm no longer in Crimea. I'm not in training sessions.

Mother: Where are you then? Papa is asking whether I can send you a parcel.

Son: What kind of a parcel, Mama, can you send me?

Mother: What are you talking about? What happened?

Son: Mama, I'm in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I'm afraid. We are bombing all of the cities together, even targeting civilians. We were told that they would welcome us, and they are falling under our armored vehicles, throwing themselves under the wheels, and not allowing us to pass. They call us fascists. Mama, this is so hard.

After reading the brief exchange, Kyslytsya addressed the assembly and asked them to "visualize the magnitude of the tragedy" caused by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Slammed Putin

Kyslytsya also slammed Russia president Vladimir Putin.

He said Putin's decision to put Russia's nuclear forces on high alert was "madness", and that the "level of the threat to the global security has been equated to that of the Second World War or even higher".

He also said the use of nuclear weapons by Putin would be suicidal.

"If he wants to kill himself, he doesn't need to use nuclear arsenal. He has to do what the guy in Berlin did in a bunker in May 1945," Kyslytsya said, comparing Putin to Adolf Hitler.

Source of messages from Ukrainian authorities

The final texts purportedly sent by a Russian soldier to his mother before he was killed in combat were released only by the Ukrainian authorities.

The Security Service of Ukraine published the messages from the unidentified soldier on Feb. 28 as the conflict raged on for a fifth day.

They further add to the Ukrainian talking points about how Russians on this invasion are young and ill-equipped, as they might not even know what they were in for.

