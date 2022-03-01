EU to ban Kremlin-backed media outlet RT, which is still available on Singtel & StarHub TV

(Editor's note: This story was updated at 9:30pm, March 1 to include Singtel's statement)

The European Union (EU) is moving to ban the Kremlin-backed media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today), but for now it's still available to watch here in Singapore on digital TV.

EU to ban RT

On Feb. 27, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear forces to be placed on high alert, Europe responded.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission (the executive branch of the EU), declared that Europe would ban RT.

According to Politico, she said:

"We will ban the Kremlin’s media machine in the EU. The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war."

According to French public radio France Inter, RT France's coverage of the Russian invasion has been heavily biased towards the Russian government.

She added that the Europeans are developing tools to ban RT's "toxic and harmful disinformation" in Europe, without giving further details.

RT and the invasion of Ukraine

RT is a state-controlled international media outlet, funded by the Russian government.

According to The Washington Post, in the run-up to Russia’s invasion, RT repeated Putin’s baseless claims that Russian-speaking people in the breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine were subject to “genocide” by Ukrainian forces.

Prior to the invasion, the outlet was banned by Germany as it did not have the required license, and was already banned in the ex-Soviet countries of Latvia and Lithuania. Poland followed suit after the invasion.

In the UK, media regulator Ofcom said it has received "hundreds" of complaints against the outlet's coverage after the invasion began, and will review its broadcasts. Several UK-based journalists working for RT resigned after the invasion began.

British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has said that RT is "demonstrably part of Russia's global disinformation campaign."

Still available in Singapore

Both Singtel and StarHub in Singapore currently offer RT as part of their TV broadcast offerings. As of March 1, the channel is available to watch by both providers.

Speaking to Mothership, StarHub said, "In light of recent events, we recognise that some customers have expressed concerns about the RT channel. We continue to monitor the situation closely."

Mothership also contacted Singtel for comment, who said, "The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is deeply concerning, and our thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine. We are working with the relevant parties on the appropriate steps to take next."

RT is also publicly available to Singapore users on Facebook.

Singapore condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine

A day before (Feb. 28), Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan made a speech in Parliament announcing sanctions on Russia.

He also explained that Singapore needed to take violations of the core principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity very seriously, no matter where they occur.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the world would be a "dangerous place" for small countries like Singapore if international relations are based on "might is right".

Top image from RT Facebook and UA Weapons on Twitter.

