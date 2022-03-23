Police shoots & kills man, 64, wielding knife at Bendemeer Road HDB block

A police officer shot dead a man wielding a knife at Block 33 Bendemeer Road, near Boon Keng, on Wednesday, March 23.

The 64-year-old man was walking around the foot of the HDB block shouting and brandishing a knife at around 4pm, the police said during a press conference on Wednesday night.

The man came out of a unit and officers told him to drop the weapon but he refused.

He then advanced towards them.

The police officers retreated after firing three taser shots at the man.

But the man continued to advance towards them.

One of the officers then fired a shot from his pistol at the man who fell to the ground.

The man had a gunshot wound in his chest.

The police said the man was shot as he was an "imminent threat to the safety of the officers".

The officer performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man.

He was conveyed unconscious to hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5.13pm.

The man was wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Drug apparatus was found in his flat.

Image from Shin Min Daily News.A previous incident involving the man occurred in September 2021.

He allegedly threw items out of his window, and when officers engaged him, he used a chair to injure an officer.

The man was out on bail.

The man was also being investigated for offences of rash act and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty.

Second shooting incident

This is the second time in two months that a man with a knife was shot by police here.

On Feb. 17, a 49-year-old man with a knife was shot during a confrontation with police officers outside Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre, in Clementi Avenue 5.

The man survived after being shot in the arm.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News