At least 10 S'pore police officers arrest man, 47, who allegedly molested 2 women by threatening them with hammer & penknife

New photos have emerged showing at least 10 police officers carrying out the arrest of one 47-year-old man in Ghim Moh, who was suspected to have been involved in two molest cases, where he allegedly carried with him a hammer and penknife to commit the crimes.

Photos shared by Shin Min Daily News on Facebook on March 28 showed the police officers carrying out the arrest by the slip road leading to Ghim Moh Link.

According to the post, a woman was allegedly molested by the man at Block 30 Ghim Moh Link on March 26 at about 2:40pm.

The post added that the man had allegedly used the hammer and penknife he had on him to make the woman submit to his advances.

The victim was on her way home when she was allegedly molested in the elevator of the HDB block.

The man was arrested within three hours after the police launched a hunt for the suspect.

The Chinese press also reported that the arrest was witnessed by residents and passersby in the area.

Police statement

The police released a statement earlier on March 27 to provide details of the case.

Officers from Clementi Police Division conducted a manhunt operation with the aid of images from police cameras after the woman made a police report.

The suspect had a hammer and a penknife on him when arrested.

The man is believed to be responsible for another similar case of outrage of modesty reported on March 24 at Telok Blangah Crescent, preliminary investigations revealed.

He was to be charged on March 28 with aggravated outrage of modesty, the police also said.

The offence carries a jail term of between three and 10 years, and caning.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

