Man, 47, allegedly molests woman in lift in Ghim Moh, hammer & penknife found on him after arrest

A 47-year-old man who allegedly molested a woman in Ghim Moh was subsequently found to have a hammer and penknife on him.

The police received a report on Saturday afternoon, March 26 that a woman was molested by an unknown man in a lift of a residential block along Ghim Moh Link, the police said in a news release on Sunday.

The man was arrested the same day.

Officers from Clementi Police Division conducted a manhunt operation with the aid of images from police cameras.

The suspect had a hammer and a penknife on him when arrested.

The man is believed to be responsible for another similar case of outrage of modesty reported on March 24 at Telok Blangah Crescent, preliminary investigations revealed.

He will be charged in court on March 28 with aggravated outrage of modesty.

The offence carries a jail term of between three and 10 years, and caning.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force

Follow and listen to our podcast here